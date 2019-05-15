Capital Square 1031 Expands Sales Team with Matthew Johnson and Steven Hill as Regional Vice Presidents

RICHMOND, Va., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading real estate investment and management firm specializing in Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings, announced today that the firm has expanded its sales team with the additions of Regional Vice President Matthew Johnson, who will support the North Central and Northeast territory, and Regional Vice President Steven Hill, who will support the Southeast territory.

"Capital Square 1031 is pleased to welcome Matt and Steven, who will leverage their in-depth knowledge of alternative investments to better serve broker-dealers and advisors seeking DST investments for their clients," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square 1031. "They bring a wealth of relationships and alternative investment experience that will help Capital Square 1031 serve more investors across the nation."

Johnson and Hill will provide sales and marketing support for broker-dealers, registered representatives and registered investment advisors within their territories.

"The expansion of our sales team allows Capital Square to better serve its broker-dealer and advisor partners across the country," said Margo Steahly, national sales director of Capital Square 1031. "Capital Square has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management and with the expanded sales team, a large number of new investors will have the opportunity to invest in high-quality real estate across the nation."

Prior to joining Capital Square, Johnson served as a regional sales director for AEI Capital Corporation, an alternative investment sponsor that focuses on 1031 exchange solutions and limited partnerships. At AEI Capital, he was responsible for overseeing sales and marketing activities in the Midwest and Eastern territories. Additionally, he was a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial. Johnson graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College with a bachelor's degree in Financial Economics and holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses.

Hill previously served as regional vice president in the Southeast territory with S.C. Distributors, where he was a part of the institutional group working with fiduciaries across 18 states. During his five-year tenure with S.C. Distributors, Hill raised approximately $200 million for alternative investments. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts from Pennsylvania State University and holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses.

About Capital Square 1031

Capital Square 1031 is a national real estate investment and management company that sponsors investment-grade real estate exchange programs that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code. The company acquires multifamily properties for substantial growth possibility, necessary medical properties for the potential for stable income, and other real estate investments that have the potential to provide exceptional risk-adjusted returns.

Capital Square provides a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property management/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since inception, the firm has sponsored 58 DST programs and has completed more than $1.2 billion in transaction volume. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

Disclaimer: Investing in real estate involves significant risk and is suitable only for investors who have adequate financial means, desire a relatively long-term investment, who will not need immediate liquidity from their investment and can afford to lose their entire investment. There are various risks associated with owning, financing, operating, and leasing commercial properties. If the tenant does not renew or extend the lease, or terminates or defaults on the lease, the operating results of the Property could be adversely affected by the loss of revenue and Beneficial Owners could lose the benefits of Section 1031. Other risks include potential environmental conditions at the property, changes in economic conditions, changes in the investment climate for real estate investments, new competition, changes in the demand from competing properties, changes in local market conditions, changes in lease-up periods, changes in real estate tax rates and other operating expenses. There can be material tax consequences and prospective investors should consult their own tax advisors to evaluate the tax consequences of a DST interest. This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy a DST interest. Offers are made solely pursuant to the Confidential Private Placement Memorandum. Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square 1031 and WealthForge Securities are not affiliated.

