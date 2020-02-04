Capital Square 1031 Launches All-Cash DST Offering of a 100% Leased Medical Facility in Augusta, Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading sponsor of Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings, announced today the launch of CS1031 Augusta MOB, DST, a Regulation D private placement offering primarily for investors seeking 1031 exchange replacement property. The offering is comprised of a 30,548-square-foot orthopedic clinic in Augusta, Georgia, that was acquired by the DST in an all-cash, no debt, transaction.

"There is unprecedented demand for specialized medical facilities," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Because the need for medical services is not correlated to the general economy, medical properties have proven to be recession resistant. Capital Square's medical properties are very popular among 1031 exchange and other investors seeking a recession-resistant, stable asset class. Moreover, this offering was structured on an all-cash, no debt, basis for investors who do not need or want debt for their Section 1031 exchange, thereby removing the mortgage repayment risk."

Located at 1706 Magnolia Way, the facility is comprised of a 30,548-square-foot orthopedic clinic which includes 18 exam rooms, a dual X-ray suite, designated waiting areas, a physical therapy center, an MRI suite and space to expand for practice growth. Constructed in 2009 and situated on 1.88 acres of land, the building is 100% leased on a 12-year triple net lease to Champion Orthopedics, a provider of orthopedic and musculoskeletal care; specialized sports medicine treatment; orthopedic surgery; physical therapy and rehabilitation services; and diagnostic imaging.

"This medical property was purchased on desirable economic terms, with annual rent increases and a triple net lease in place where the tenant is responsible for taxes, insurance, maintenance and repairs, thereby reducing future inflation risk," said Whitson Huffman, senior vice president and head of acquisitions. "The combination of a favorable entry capitalization rate, annual rental increases and a triple net lease make this a very desirable investment for Section 1031 exchange and other investors seeking potential income and profit."

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, health spending increased by 4.6% in 2018 to reach $3.6 trillion and accounted for 17.7% of gross domestic product.

Collin Hart of ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors represented the seller in the transaction.

Since inception, Capital Square has acquired 101 real estate assets for more than 2,000 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code.

About Capital Square 1031

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Capital Square has completed more than $1.87 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, Capital Square was awarded by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies. In 2017 and 2018, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. In 2019, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" and "Fantastic 50" reports. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

