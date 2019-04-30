Capital Square 1031 Launches All-Cash DST Offering of Fresenius Dialysis Clinic Near Chicago

CHICAGO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading real estate investment and management firm specializing in Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings, announced today the launch of CS1031 Midwest Dialysis, DST, a Reg. D investment offering of a 9,000-square-foot Fresenius dialysis clinic located in East Chicago, Indiana. The building was acquired by the DST in an all-cash transaction.

"CS1031 Midwest Dialysis DST provides investors with the opportunity to own a high-quality medical office building without any mortgage debt," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square 1031. "A growing number of Section 1031 exchange investors are seeking an all-cash replacement property without any mortgage debt. Also, the investment-grade lease guarantor, Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, coupled with the recession resilience of medical real estate, makes this a desirable investment."

Located at 4016 Main St. and constructed in 2018, the medical office building is 100 percent leased for 15 years on a double-net basis to Fresenius Medical Care Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Fresenius). The company is listed on both the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and New York Stock Exchange (FMS). The company is engaged in providing kidney dialysis services and clinical laboratory testing; manufacturing and distributing products and equipment for kidney dialysis treatment; and providing other medical ancillary services. During the fiscal year 2018, Fresenius posted revenues of approximately $18.7 billion. The company also cared for more than 333,000 dialysis patients in 3,928 proprietary clinics located in more than 45 countries worldwide. Fresenius operates more than 40 production sites, which makes it the leading provider of dialysis products, including dialysis machines, dialyzers and disposable accessories.

The facility is strategically located approximately 20 minutes from downtown Chicago and less than a mile from St. Catherine Hospital. Considered a pioneer in the industry for bringing the first x-ray technology, newborn incubator and treatments for polio to the region, St. Catherine Hospital has provided the community a broad range of healthcare services since 1928.

Capital Square has acquired 75 properties for approximately 1,600 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code.

About Capital Square 1031

Capital Square 1031 is a national real estate investment and management company that sponsors institutional-quality real estate exchange programs that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code. The company acquires multifamily properties for growth, necessary medical properties for stable income, and other real estate investments that have the potential to provide exceptional risk adjusted returns. By acquiring a portfolio of DSTs, investors are able to diversify and reduce the risk they would face with a single asset investment. Capital Square aims to provide real estate investors greater access to quality investments and financial planning tools to better manage and mitigate risk.

Capital Square provides a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property management/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since inception, the firm has sponsored 56 DST programs and has completed approximately $1.03 billion in transaction volume. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

