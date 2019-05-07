Capital Square 1031 Launches All-Cash DST Offering of New Memory Care Facility in Greater Houston

HOUSTON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading real estate investment and management firm specializing in Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings, announced today the launch of CS1031 Houston Memory Care II, DST. The Reg. D private placement investment offering is comprised of a new, 10,000-square-foot Class A memory care facility that was completed in March 2019 and acquired by the DST in an all-cash transaction, with no mortgage debt.

"This memory care facility was purchased in an all-cash transaction, providing DST investors with the opportunity to own real estate without any mortgage debt," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square 1031. "The demand for senior housing is rising at a rapid pace, making this a desirable investment for exchangers seeking stable cash flow. Also, because Texas does not have an income tax, investors in the DST will not pay state income taxes."

Located at 2050 W. Lake Houston Parkway, the newly constructed Class A memory care facility includes 16 beds and is designed to create a home-like setting for residents. Under its absolute net lease to Village Green Alzheimer's Care Home, an operator of five memory care facilities in greater-Houston, the tenant is responsible for all expenses, including structure, maintenance and repairs.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer's or another form of dementia. These diseases kill more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. The association also reports that in 2019, Alzheimer's and other types of dementias will cost the nation $290 billion; by 2050, these costs could rise as high as $1.1 trillion.

Capital Square has acquired 77 properties for approximately 1,600 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code. The firm has sponsored 58 DST programs and completed more than $1.08 billion in transaction volume.

About Capital Square 1031

Capital Square 1031 is a national real estate investment and management company that sponsors institutional-quality real estate exchange programs that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code. The company acquires multifamily properties for growth, necessary medical properties for stable income, and other real estate investments that have the potential to provide exceptional risk adjusted returns. By acquiring a portfolio of DSTs, investors are able to diversify and reduce the risk they would face with a single asset investment. Capital Square aims to provide real estate investors greater access to quality investments and financial planning tools to better manage and mitigate risk.

