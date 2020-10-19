Capital Square 1031 Launches DST Offering of Newly Constructed Multifamily Community in Greater Atlanta

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading sponsor of Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings for Section 1031 exchange and other accredited investors, announced today that the firm has launched CS1031 Promenade at Newnan Crossing Apartments, DST. The Regulation D private placement is comprised of Promenade at Newnan Crossing, a newly constructed 298-unit apartment community in Newnan, Georgia, a city within the Atlanta metropolitan area.

"Promenade is a high-quality, Class A multifamily community in Newnan," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square 1031. "It is part of a 123-acre, mixed-use master-planned development that will provide residents with a walkable, interconnected community containing a mix of retail, office, medical, restaurant and residential uses. The LINC, a 25.5-mile pedestrian pathway connecting the area's entertainment and commercial hubs, is adjacent to the community."

CS1031 Promenade at Newnan Crossing Apartments, DST seeks to raise $30.3 million in equity from accredited investors with a minimum investment of $50,000. Alexandra Huffman, senior director with Walker & Dunlop, originated the acquisition loan, which was financed by Fannie Mae with a 2.85% fixed rate 10-year loan.

Located at 1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd., the multifamily community is comprised of 298 units and situated on 24.21 acres of land. The community features distinct unit types, including townhomes, manor-style homes and garden-style apartment flats ranging in size from 895 square feet to 1,322 square feet. Promenade at Newnan Crossing was recently completed in 2020 and is 91.3% occupied as of September 2020.

Rogers added, "Newnan has an established medical hub that includes Piedmont Newnan Hospital as well as Cancer Treatment Centers of America, and leads the Atlanta metro area with new employment by major corporations, such as Amazon, Goodyear, HelloFresh and Yamaha."

Promenade at Newnan Crossing features a resident clubhouse with multiple lounge and meeting areas, a resort-style pool, community garden, dog park, bike storage pavilion, indoor game room, bocce ball court and turf area used for outdoor movie screenings. Additional amenities include a fitness center with a Peloton bike and TRX equipment, package delivery lockers, two outdoor fireplaces, two outdoor grilling areas and electric car charging stations.

"Capital Square is in the process of selling a number of Class B multifamily communities owned by our DST programs following the successful execution of value-add programs that provided exceptional returns to investors," said Whitson Huffman, chief strategy and investment officer. "Many of the selling DST investors are reinvesting with Capital Square in Promenade at Newnan Crossing and similar Class A properties, allowing them to trade up in quality without sacrificing income."

Since inception, Capital Square has acquired 116 real estate assets for over 2,200 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. To date, Capital Square has completed more than $2.3 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. In 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, Capital Square was awarded by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies. In 2017 and 2018, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. In 2019, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" and "Fantastic 50" reports. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

