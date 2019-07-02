Capital Square 1031 Ramps Up Acquisitions Team

RICHMOND, Va., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading real estate investment and management firm specializing in Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings, announced today that it has promoted Whitson Huffman to senior vice president and head of its acquisitions team. The company also expanded with the addition of Jorge Figueiredo as vice president of acquisitions and asset management.

"Whit Huffman is a vital member of the Capital Square team," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "His knowledge of real estate, proven leadership skills and keen ability to source attractive investment properties has directly contributed to Capital Square's success. Also, I am pleased to welcome Jorge Figueiredo, whose extensive expertise in multifamily transactions and operations will be a valuable asset to our growing firm."

In his new role, Huffman will serve as a senior vice president of the company and head of acquisitions. Prior to joining Capital Square 1031, he was employed by JBG Smith, an NYSE-listed REIT and fund manager, where he was active in large-scale, mixed-use acquisitions and developments in Washington D.C. and northern Virginia. Before joining JBG, he served as a consultant in the financial services group at Ernst & Young. Huffman earned a bachelor's degree in finance from the Miami University (Ohio) Farmer School of Business and a master's degree in real estate finance from Georgetown University.

Rogers added, "Capital Square has fine-tuned the property acquisition process and now has the best people, processes and systems in place to continue the firm's growth. With Whit Huffman at the helm, veteran Seth Harris managing multifamily acquisitions, Ware Smalley overseeing medical, industrial and office acquisitions, and Jorge Figueiredo providing expertise and bench strength, the team will carry Capital Square into its second billion dollars of real estate acquisitions."

In his role as vice president of acquisitions and asset management, Figueiredo will help source and acquire multifamily, office, industrial, and healthcare properties as well as support asset management, property management and special projects.

Prior to joining Capital Square, Figueiredo served as a partner with Cornerstone Realty Advisors, responsible for property evaluation, due diligence, finance and settlement. He also was vice president of management services at Landmark Apartment Trust, Inc. He earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology with a minor in business administration from James Madison University.

"Capital Square has grown to become a premier sponsor of over $1.3 billion in tax-advantaged real estate investments," said Huffman. "I am honored to be a part of an experienced executive team that has acquired nearly $500 million of assets in the last 12 months alone. I look forward to expanding upon this tremendous success and providing high-quality real estate investment opportunities to a growing number of investors nationwide."

About Capital Square 1031

Capital Square 1031 is a national real estate investment and management company that sponsors institutional-quality real estate exchange programs that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code. The company acquires multifamily properties for growth, necessary medical properties for stable income, and other real estate investments that have the potential to provide exceptional risk adjusted returns. By acquiring a portfolio of DSTs, investors are able to diversify and reduce the risk they would face with a single asset investment. Capital Square aims to provide real estate investors greater access to quality investments and financial planning tools to better manage and mitigate risk.

Capital Square provides a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property management/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since inception, the firm has sponsored 58 DST programs and has completed more than $1.3 billion in transaction volume. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

