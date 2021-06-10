Capital Square 1031 Takes DST Offering Full Cycle, Resulting in Over 159% of Return on Equity* to Investors

MILWAUKEE, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading sponsor of Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings for 1031 exchange and other accredited investors, announced today the sale of Riverwood Corporate Center, a Class A, 112,000-square-foot office building in the Milwaukee suburb of Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

The property was owned by a group of DST investors who originally acquired the property in 2012.

"This was Capital Square's first DST offering, launched in 2012, for Section 1031 exchange and other investors," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Since then, Capital Square has acquired over 125 properties in more than 90 investment offerings. It is gratifying to see our first DST property acquired go full-cycle in a profitable sale that satisfies our investment goals -- substantial cash flow to investors and a profit on sale. Most investors are continuing their tax deferral under Section 1031 by acquiring a qualifying replacement property from Capital Square."

Located at N17 W24100 Riverwood Drive, the four-story office building was constructed as a build-to-suit for ProHealth Care Inc., a regional healthcare provider. The building serves as the company's corporate headquarters and mission-critical, 24-hour data center.

"With its strong tenancy, Riverwood Corporate Center is an extremely well-located and attractive office property that has been a sound investment for our investors, and we are very pleased with its successful sale," said Mike Waddell, president of Capital Square.

Since the company was founded, Capital Square has acquired 128 real estate assets for over 3,000 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Since 2013, Capital Square has completed more than $3 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

*Full-Cycle DST Track Record average metrics are based on weighted averages that treat each investment dollar equally and are calculated after summing the results of all Capital Square full-cycle deals. These metrics are net of fees. The "return on equity" represents the ratio of total sales proceeds and distributions through the life of the asset over the total initial equity invested.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private Placement Memorandums are speculative. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

