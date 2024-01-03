Capital Square Acquires Tennessee Build-for-Rent Townhome Community for DST Offering

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer and manager of multifamily communities, announced today the acquisition of Summit Townhomes, a newly constructed 120-unit build-for-rent (BFR) housing community in Knoxville, Tennessee. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Summit Place BFR Housing, DST, which seeks to raise $18 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment of $50,000.

Capital Square formed the Private Equity Group managed by experienced real estate executives, Dave Platter and Jon Trott, as managing directors and co-heads, to profit from opportunities in the housing market, including a dedicated build-for-rent strategy in high growth sunbelt markets. This represents Capital Square's fourth BFR offering for the Section 1031/DST program, and the seventh BFR project for the private equity group.

"Capital Square's private equity group is a high-performing team with top-tier executives who are focused on housing strategies, including BFR," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "This will be one of the largest BFR platforms in the nation. We have previously reported that Capital Square has secured its first institutional partner for the BFR strategy and has now closed on the seventh BFR community, Summit Townhomes, for the DST program."

Located at 100 Lisa's Way, construction of Summit Townhomes was completed in 2022. The mix of three- and four-bedroom townhomes average over 1,400 square feet with open floor plans, marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryers, walk-in closets, smart home integration and extra storage space. Community amenities include a firepit, picnic and barbecue area, private and overflow parking, covered gazebo and bark park.

The property is in close proximity to State Route 62, providing residents with easy access to top employers, such as Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Y-12 National Security Complex, UT-Battelle, Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge and Oak Ridge Schools. Summit Townhomes is served by Woodland Elementary School, Robertsville Middle School and Oak Ridge High School, all within a two-mile radius of the property.

Summit Townhomes is under a 30-minute drive from downtown Knoxville. The Knoxville MSA has a population of 747,185 and is projected to increase by 3.6% over the next five years.1 The University of Tennessee plays a significant role in Knoxville's economy. With iconic landmarks like Neyland Stadium, with a seating capacity of 100,000+, university sports events generate meaningful revenue for local businesses. Moreover, the university employs more than 11,700 people who focus on research, educational programs and partnerships that contribute to the city's overall economic growth.

"Knoxville is an attractive and promising real estate market, offering a combination of affordability, a stable rental market driven by universities and government employment, steady economic growth and a favorable income tax policy," said Whitson Huffman, co-chief executive officer. "The property has already seen strong performance, accomplishing full lease-up in nine months with 98% current physical occupancy."

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired 170 real estate assets for over 6,500 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern U.S., with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $590 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.8 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for seven consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. In 2023, Capital Square was recognized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as one of the region's "Top Work Places." To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com .

There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal.

