Capital Square Adds Austin Griffin as Chief Financial Officer and Colleen Nichols as Associate General Counsel

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate offerings, announced today that the firm has appointed Austin Griffin, CPM, as chief financial officer, and Colleen Nichols as associate general counsel.

"After an exhaustive national search, we are pleased to report that Austin Griffin has joined Capital Square as chief financial officer," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Austin brings an exceptional background in real estate, management and construction, and will help lead Capital Square's executive management team."

In his new role, Griffin will be responsible for the overall financial strategy at Capital Square, including formulating, monitoring, directing and implementing strategic business plans involving the company's capital and profitability.

Griffin brings more than two decades of experience as a corporate executive to his new role at Capital Square. In his previous roles, he has overseen finance and accounting functions for multiple national retail portfolios, multifamily portfolios with more than 20,000 units, and others that included hotel/hospitality, commercial, office and manufactured housing real estate.

"I am thrilled to join the exceptional real estate team at Capital Square to assist with firm management and oversight of a growing number of real estate investments," said Griffin.

Prior to joining Capital Square, Griffin served as chief financial officer at The Caton Companies, which oversees operations and assets for a portfolio of nine companies with over $1 billion in assets and $350 million in revenue. Previously, Griffin served as chief financial officer at Tzadik Management, where he managed all finance and accounting functions, and also served as chief financial officer at F9 Investments, LLC, which oversees operations and assets for four companies with over $1 billion in annual revenue. Additionally, Griffin served as chief executive officer at 123 Global, the real estate and development company for Learning Care Group and La Petite, Inc.

Griffin earned a bachelor's degree in business from Indiana University, an M.B.A. in finance from the University of Chicago, and a master's degree in accounting from Keiser University. Griffin also earned and holds a Certified Property Manager (CPM) designation from the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) for 20 years.

In addition, Capital Square has appointed Colleen Nichols as associate general counsel at the firm. Prior to joining Capital Square, Nichols served as associate attorney with the real estate and securities practice groups of several Richmond, Virginia law firms, including Peake Law Group, Moran Reeves & Conn and Kaplan Voekler Cunningham & Frank.

"Colleen brings a wealth of knowledge and exceptional work ethic to her new position. Having worked on projects for Capital Square as outside counsel, she is ideally suited to join Capital Square's inside legal team," said Jeff Gregor, executive vice president, general counsel.

Nichols earned a Juris Doctorate degree from William & Mary Law School, where she graduated cum laude, and a bachelor's degree with distinction in English and American Studies from the University of Virginia.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. To date, Capital Square has completed more than $2 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, Capital Square was awarded by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies. In 2017 and 2018, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. In 2019, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" and "Fantastic 50" reports. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

