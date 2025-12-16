Capital Square Adds Mick McClendon as SVP, Southeast Sales, and Preston Nevins as VP, Southeast & Blue Ridge Sales

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a leading sponsor of tax-advantaged real estate investments and a national developer and manager of housing communities, announced today it has hired external wholesaler Mick McClendon as senior vice president, Southeast sales, and internal wholesaler Preston Nevins as vice president, Southeast and Blue Ridge sales.

In his new role, McClendon will provide sales and marketing support for broker-dealers, registered investment advisers and their affiliated advisors in the Southeast, serving Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Puerto Rico. In his new role, Nevins will serve and support both the Blue Ridge and Southeast territories as the internal wholesaler. In addition, internal wholesaler Jack Reifsnider, formerly associate vice president of national RIA accounts, has been promoted to regional vice president, Blue Ridge sales, where he will serve as the external wholesaler for the territory covering North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

"Capital Square is elevating its presence across these key regions by bringing together seasoned leadership and exceptional new talent," said Jessica Correnti, executive vice president, distribution and national accounts at Capital Square. "McClendon brings deep expertise in DSTs and opportunity zones, complemented by Nevin's multifamily and tax-advantaged investing experience. With Reifsnider's continued leadership in the Blue Ridge region, we are strengthening our ability to serve advisors and investors with unmatched integrity, knowledge and support."

McClendon is an accomplished capital markets professional who joins Capital Square with more than 20 years of experience in capital raising, sales management, product development, key account development and investor relations. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of capital markets at Bonaventure Capital. Prior to that, he was regional vice president at CIM Group, where he contributed to sales success of CIM Group Solutions, and he held a similar role at Inland Securities Corporation. McClendon graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia, and holds FINRA Series 7, 24 and 66 licenses, and an insurance producer license.

Nevins joins Capital Square with more than 20 years of experience in multi-level sales, operations and customer support in both the financial services and legal sectors. Previously, he held the role of vice president, capital markets, at CEDARst Companies, where he raised capital throughout the independent broker-dealer and RIA communities for several investment opportunities. Prior to CEDARst Companies, Nevins worked as a regional sales consultant for Frontier Asset Management, where he worked directly with financial advisors to educate and offer third party managed market strategies. Nevins graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses.

Reifsnider joined Capital Square in January 2025 as associate vice president, national RIA accounts. He has been responsible for the Southeast territory and also worked in the RIA division for the national RIA accounts. Prior to Capital Square, he was an internal wholesaler at Transamerica. He holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses.

With these new hires and strategic sales team realignments, Capital Square continues to elevate its investors-first service and commitment to industry excellence.

