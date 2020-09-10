Capital Square Adds Timothy Cronic as First Vice President of Southeast Sales

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate offerings, announced today that Timothy Cronic has joined the firm as first vice president of Southeast sales. The firm further expanded its sales team with the addition of Charles Campbell as an internal wholesaler, supporting Cronic in his new position.

In his new role, Cronic will provide sales and marketing support for broker-dealers, registered representatives and registered investment advisors in the firm's Southeast territory, which includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

"Tim Cronic is uniquely qualified to lead sales of real estate investments in the Southeast, having in depth experience as both a real estate attorney and qualified intermediary facilitating Section 1031 exchanges," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Capital Square is thrilled to land the top sales professional in the Southeast, with a proven record of success."

Cronic brings to his new role more than 14 years of experience as a sales professional and, before that, experience in real estate law as both an attorney and qualified intermediary having structured hundreds of deferred, reverse and construction exchanges. He has lectured throughout the U.S. on Section 1031 exchanges and real estate and has written widely on real estate topics.

Prior to joining Capital Square, Cronic spent more than a decade with SmartStop Asset Management and its affiliates, where he raised capital for self storage and multifamily assets. Previously, he served as an attorney for Bayview Financial and Real Estate Exchange Services specializing in regular and complex 1031 exchanges.

Cronic earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and a Juris Doctorate degree from John Marshall Law School. He is a member of the American Bar Association and the State Bar of Georgia, with membership in the taxation and real estate law sections.

Campbell, who will support Cronic, joins Capital Square from SmartStop Asset Management and affiliates, where he served as an internal wholesaler. Campbell earned a bachelor's degree from California State University, Fullerton.

"Cronic and Campbell have a long, proven track record of successfully working with advisors and investors throughout the Southeast," said James Brunger, executive vice president of national sales. "We are excited to have them represent the Capital Square team, using their expertise and relationships to benefit advisors and investors in a top market for our firm."

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. To date, Capital Square has completed more than $2 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. In 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, Capital Square was awarded by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies. In 2017 and 2018, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. In 2019, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" and "Fantastic 50" reports. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

