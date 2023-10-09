Capital Square and ITOCHU Corporation Announce Partnership to Acquire Build-for-Rent Community in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square , one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer and manager of housing communities, announced today the formation of a joint venture partnership with ITOCHU Corporation to acquire Creekside Terrace, a 100-unit build-for-rent (BFR) single-family community currently being developed by Pulte Homes, the third largest home builder in the country.

ITOCHU Corporation is one of the largest Japanese sogo shoshaa, or general trading and investment companies, founded in Japan in 1858. According to the 2023 Fortune Global 500 list, ITOCHU is the 96th largest company in the world, with annual revenue in excess of $103 billion.1

"Capital Square is thrilled to partner with one of the largest corporations in the world to acquire Creekside Terrace, a build-for-rent community near San Antonio, Texas," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square.

Creekside Terrace is a 100-unit purpose-built single-family BFR rental community, located just minutes from Interstate 35. Part of an exceptional master-planned development of new homes, the community features a pool, pavilion and park with convenient access to nearby shopping and dining. These three- and four-bedroom, open-concept homes offer upscale interiors and contemporary amenities for growing families in the burgeoning New Braunfels, San Antonio area. The community will provide a high-quality rental housing option to the almost 19,000 new residents who moved to San Antonio last year.

"Capital Square continues to invest in the acquisition and development of build-for-rent communities throughout Texas and the Sunbelt," said Dave Platter, managing director and co‑head of private equity at Capital Square. "As a firm, we continue to source opportunities in the I-35 corridor between Austin and San Antonio. We believe Creekside Terrace will present a welcoming community for young families looking for the benefits of single-family living without the high costs and headaches associated with homeownership today."

Build-for-rent communities, comprised of single-family homes purpose-built for renting, have become an increasingly popular asset class among institutions and individual investors. Demand for this rental option is growing exponentially among residents who seek a single-family lifestyle, the financial and leasing flexibility of a rental with the amenities and convenience of a professionally managed property.

The U.S. has chronically underbuilt housing since the Great Financial Crisis and requires an additional 4.3 million housing units by 2035 to meet the demand for rental housing, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council. Demand for build-for-rent homes continues to increase with professionally managed communities offering one of the best solutions for the shortage of quality, affordable housing. Institutionally owned and operated build-for-rent communities represent less than 5% of the overall U.S. housing stock, paving the way for long-term, sustainable growth for the asset class.

"We are pleased to partner with Capital Square on Creekside Terrace and look forward to working with Capital Square on future acquisitions," said Hideyuki Matsukawa, senior vice president and general manager of general product and realty division at ITOCHU International Inc.

Since its formation in 2012, Capital Square has raised more than $3 billion in equity from investors for its tax-advantaged real estate investment offerings. The company has consistently ranked as one of the leading sponsors of Delaware statutory trust (DST) investment programs for investors seeking the advantages of Internal Revenue Code Section 1031 exchanges and is also an active sponsor of qualified opportunity zone funds, development LLCs and Capital Square Apartment REIT, a real estate investment trust that invests in multifamily communities throughout the Southeast.

1 https://fortune.com/company/itochu/global500/

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern U.S., with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.5 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for seven consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. In 2023, Capital Square was recognized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as one of the region's "Top Work Places." To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com .

