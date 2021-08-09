Capital Square Apartment REIT, Inc. Declares Third Quarter Distribution

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square Apartment REIT, Inc. announced today that its board of directors has authorized a daily distribution to shareholders of record as of the close of business on each day of the period commencing July 1, 2021. The board has approved a third-quarter distribution rate of approximately $0.00137 per day per share on the outstanding common stock for the period commencing on July 1, 2021, and ending on September 30, 2021. These distributions will be paid in arrears, on a monthly basis, in cash or shares of common stock pursuant to the distribution reinvestment plan.

"We are thrilled that Capital Square Apartment REIT has acquired a superb Class A apartment community outside of Richmond, Virginia, that supports a very strong dividend for early investors," said Louis Rogers, chairman of the board of directors. "We anticipate many more superior acquisitions in the future that will generate both stable income and capital appreciation. The nation is experiencing a migration from the dense and expensive gateway cities to less expensive, more suburban locations in the Southeast and Texas. Capital Square Apartment REIT intends to buy in these markets and prosper from high occupancy and strong rent increases due to the shortgage of quality housing in these markets."

Capital Square Apartment REIT was formed to invest in income-producing multifamily properties primarily in the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Focused on acquiring a mixture of Class A and Class B apartments for both income and growth, the REIT closed on its first acquisition in May. Capital Square Apartment REIT acquired Sapphire at Centerpointe, a Class A, 192-unit multifamily community in Midlothian, a suburb of Richmond, Virginia, was 99.5% occupied as of July 31, 2021.

Shares of Capital Square Apartment REIT are available with early discounts offered at:

$9.00 per share until $25 million in gross offering proceeds is raised,

per share until in gross offering proceeds is raised, $9.50 per share until $50 million in gross offering proceeds is raised, and

per share until in gross offering proceeds is raised, and $10.00 per share thereafter.

Available only to accredited investors, the minimum investment is $25,000.

The REIT sponsor, Capital Square, has invested in 40 multifamily properties in the Southeast and Texas since 2012. Even during the pandemic downturn, Capital Square has experienced strong occupancy and rent collections of over 98% in its multifamily portfolio.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $3 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are numerous risk factors associated with this offering. See the "Risk Factors" section in the private placement memorandum. These risks include, but are not limited to, the following. No public market currently exists for our Shares, and we have no current plans to list our Shares on a national securities exchange. We have no operating history, nor do we currently own any properties. This is a "best efforts" offering and some or all of our Shares may not be sold. We have not yet identified any properties to acquire with the proceeds from this offering. We established the offering prices of our Shares, including the early investor discounts, arbitrarily. These prices are unrelated to the book or net value of our assets or to our expected operating income. There is a dilutive effect to investors who purchase our Shares after the termination of any of our early investor discounts. We do not intend to conduct a net asset valuation ("NAV") or provide an estimated NAV per share. We may return a portion of your capital if our Advisor is unable to quickly identify suitable properties or if such properties do not generate sufficient cash to make anticipated distributions. If we raise substantially less than the maximum offering, we may not be able to invest in a diversified portfolio of properties and your investment will be more susceptible to fluctuations in the values of specific properties. We have no employees and are dependent upon our Advisor, Property Manager and their affiliates. Our officers, directors, and the officers and employees of our Advisor and its affiliates may have substantial conflicts of interest because they also serve similar programs sponsored by our Sponsor. We will pay substantial fees and expenses to our Advisor and its affiliates, our Dealer Manager, and our Participating Dealers, which may increase the risk that you will not earn a profit on your investment. The income from any of our properties will be dependent on the ability of our Property Manager to successfully manage such properties. Our rental revenues will be significantly influenced by the conditions of the markets in which we operate and by demand for multifamily housing properties generally. If we do not qualify as a REIT, we will be treated as a corporation for federal income tax purposes. Our Advisor may face conflicts of interest relating to the purchase of properties, and such conflicts may not be resolved in our favor, which could adversely affect our investment opportunities. We may incur substantial debt, which could hinder our ability to pay distributions to our stockholders or could decrease the value of your investment. There are limits on the ownership, transferability and redemption of Shares. Private Placements are speculative.

