Capital Square Appoints Drew Jackson as Chief Distribution Officer

RICHMOND, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square , one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer and manager of housing communities, announced today the promotion of Drew Jackson to chief distribution officer. In his new role, Jackson will oversee the distribution of Capital Square's investment offerings and will lead the firm's training and education initiative.

"Drew's extensive experience on the advisor side and the immediate and significant positive impact he has had on Capital Square makes him an invaluable addition to our executive team. His leadership will enhance our ability to serve investors and advisors with excellence," remarked Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "We are building something greater than ourselves at Capital Square -- we are building a real estate investment platform that emphasizes training and education for investors and advisors. Drew is the ideal executive to lead distribution with an emphasis on training and education."

Jackson, who has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, joined Capital Square earlier this year as senior managing director, private wealth solutions. Previously, he served as chief executive officer of Concorde Holdings, a leading broker-dealer, registered investment advisor and insurance agency.

"While I am a relatively new arrival, I enjoyed a lengthy relationship with Capital Square during my tenure with Concorde Holdings, where I witnessed first-hand the exceptional level of care and professionalism the firm provides investors and advisors," said Jackson. "As a member of the executive team, leading distribution as well as training and education is a natural fit for me. I know the valuable impact tax-advantaged investments provide to investors. I couldn't be more pleased than to devote my professional energies to help expand access along with training, education and tools to help investors and advisors."

During his tenure with Concorde, Jackson led the alternative investment-specialist firm to the best results in company history, consistently driving positive outcomes and advocating for evolving financial services to client-centered products and programs. He has been a respected leader in the wealth management industry for years, directing programs, supporting wealth advisors and clients, and adopting solutions for tax problems through alternative investments. He was a significant driver in the development of one of the industry's first open-architecture unified management account platforms as well as in the shift from a transaction-based to a fee-based advisory model of business. Earlier in his career, Jackson directed the wealth strategies group of Scott & Stringfellow and BB&T Securities (now Truist Financial), where he led those firm's client-focused wealth management programs.

A graduate of Radford University with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Jackson holds numerous FINRA licenses, including series 7, 9, 10, 24, 63 and 65. He is a certified investment management analyst (CIMA) and an accredited asset management specialist (AAMS). In 2023, Jackson was a finalist for WealthManagement.com's "CEO of the Year."

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern U.S., with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $590 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.8 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for seven consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. In 2023, Capital Square was recognized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as one of the region's "Top Work Places." To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com.

Contact: Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949-427-1389

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Square