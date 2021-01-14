Capital Square Appoints Phoenix American Financial Services Inc. as Transfer Agent

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate offerings, announced today that the firm has partnered with Phoenix American Financial Services Inc. to serve as its transfer agent and provide its clients with improved investor and fund administration services.

"In spite of the global pandemic, 2020 was another record year for Capital Square – the firm has completed over $2.6 billion in transaction volume related to Regulation D tax-advantaged real estate investments," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Historically, the subscription process for Regulation D private placements has been painfully slow, manual, and paper-laden, leading to not-in-good-order (NIGO) errors, security risks, and operational inefficiencies that drive up costs and discourage advisors and investors from considering alternative investments."

Established in 1982, Phoenix American Financial Services Inc. is a leading fund administration, fund accounting and investor services provider for firms in the alternative investment industry. The company focuses on managing back-office operations and ensuring accuracy and efficiency to enable sponsors to focus on their business through high-touch services, powerful technology and an industry-proven team. The company's goal is to free sponsors from the distraction of back-office operations and to ensure accuracy and maximum efficiency in every interaction with investors, advisors, regulators, and auditors.

Rogers added, "Capital Square aims to improve the advisor and investor experience through the use of cutting-edge technologies and automation. In 2019, Capital Square adopted the Altigo electronic processing platform designed by WealthForge to bring straight-through processing automation to alternative investments. Now, our partnership with Phoenix American will take the process to the next level by providing industry-leading investor services."

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $2.6 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

Contact: Lauren Burgos

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1399

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Square

Related Links

https://www.capitalsquare1031.com/

