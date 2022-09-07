Capital Square Founder and Chief Executive Officer Honored by National Multiple Sclerosis Society's Virginia--West Virginia Chapter

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square , one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced today that Louis J. Rogers, the company's founder and chief executive officer, has been honored by the Virginia–West Virginia chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society as the recipient of the 2022 Frank N. Cowan Silver Hope Award in recognition of his significant contributions to the Richmond community.

Rogers will be presented with the award at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society's Annual Richmond Dinner of Champions on September 27, 2022. The award is the most prestigious honor bestowed by the National MS Society at the chapter level. It recognizes Rogers' exceptional leadership and outstanding commitment to the local community, including those whose lives have been affected by the unpredictable challenges of multiple sclerosis.

"I have known Louis Rogers for a long time and I'm pleased to see that he is attacking the cure for MS the same way he would combat a real estate transaction – with 110% effort," said Jeff Gregor, vice chair for the 2022 MS Society Dinner of Champions and long-time colleague of Rogers. "On behalf of the executive team at Capital Square, I am thrilled that Louis has been chosen for this prestigious award and look forward to doing everything in our power to make the 2022 campaign the most successful."

Rogers has been an active advocate for many philanthropic organizations centered in and around his hometown of Richmond, including the Children's Hospital of Richmond, to which Capital Square has made a significant contribution to fund construction of the hospital's Wonder Tower. The 500,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art inpatient facility for pediatric patients will feature an indoor garden, chapel, performance space, Ronald McDonald House and more.1 The Children's Hospital of Richmond's Wonder Tower is scheduled to open in 2023. Rogers and Capital Square are also active supporters of the local March of Dimes, Feed More and Habitat for Humanity affiliates in the Greater Richmond and Washington, D.C. regions.

The 2022 Dinner of Champions will be held at The Jefferson Hotel, 101 W. Franklin St. Richmond, VA 23219. Proceeds from the event will help support The National MS Society in its mission to raise awareness and critical funding to support research and programs for the nearly one million people living with MS in the United States.

For tables, individual tickets, corporate sponsorships or to learn more, contact McKenna Kendrick at the National MS Society via email at [email protected] or by telephone at 540-660-2011.

Source: 1. https://campaign.chrichmond.org/

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern US, with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $6.0 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for six consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com .

