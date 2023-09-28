Capital Square Hires Industry Veteran Megan Bosch as Senior Regional Vice President of Mid-Atlantic Sales

Hunter Lee will support internally, while Jeni Middaugh moves to vice president, RIA distribution.

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer and manager of housing communities, announced today that industry veteran Megan Bosch has joined the firm as senior regional vice president, Mid-Atlantic sales. In her new role, Bosch will provide sales and marketing support for broker-dealers, registered representatives and registered investment advisors throughout Virginia, West Virginia, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

"We are pleased to report that Megan Bosch, our friend and colleague, has joined Capital Square as senior regional vice president of Mid-Atlantic sales," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Megan will cover a number of important states, including Virginia, our home court. I look forward to working with Megan in the region."

Prior to joining Capital Square, Bosch served as vice president, strategic accounts – Altigo at WealthForge Technologies, where she was the founding salesperson actively representing WealthForge and Altigo throughout the financial services industry. During her tenure with WealthForge, Bosch spearheaded sales growth of the Altigo SaaS product, built a distribution team and established a robust sales pipeline in the asset manager and broker-dealer channels.

Bosch previously served as director of investment sales for Commonwealth Commercial Partners, where she managed a team of real estate brokers and support staff and oversaw the design and implementation of a new investment sales division. She began her decade-long career in financial services with Bankers Life as a sales professional before becoming a financial planner with Prudential Financial and vice president of business development with an LPL Financial-affiliated wealth management firm.

"Megan Bosch is a well-known and respected member of the alternative investment industry, with a winning combination of talent, knowledge and professionalism," said James Brunger, chief sales officer. "We have personal experience with Megan when she led sales efforts at Wealthforge. She is devoted to her clients and goes above-and-beyond to help them succeed. Megan is an exceptional addition to the Capital Square sales team and will play an integral role in expanding our relationships with financial advisors throughout the Mid-Atlantic region."

Bosch holds FINRA Series 6, 7, 24, 63 and 65 licenses, and she is currently in the process of acquiring her Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designation. She earned her bachelor's degree from St. Lawrence University, a Master of Arts from the University of Virginia, and studied product strategy at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Hunter Lee will provide internal sales support for Bosch.

Capital Square also announced that Jeni Middaugh, who previously led the company's sales efforts in the Mid-Atlantic region, has been promoted to vice president, RIA distribution, where she will assist in the development and expansion of the firm's relationships with registered investment advisors throughout the country.

Since its formation in 2012, Capital Square has raised more than $3 billion in equity from investors for its tax-advantaged real estate investment offerings. The company has consistently ranked as one of the leading sponsors of Delaware statutory trust (DST) investment programs for investors seeking the advantages of Internal Revenue Code Section 1031 exchanges and is also an active sponsor of qualified opportunity zone funds, development LLCs and Capital Square Apartment REIT, a real estate investment trust that invests in multifamily communities throughout the Southeast.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern U.S., with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.5 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for seven consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. In 2023, Capital Square was recognized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as one of the region's "Top Work Places." To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com .

