Capital Square is One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Seventh Consecutive Year According to Inc. 5000

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer and manager of housing communities, has been named one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in America for the seventh consecutive year.

"Capital Square is honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fasting-growing companies in America for the seventh year in a row," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Capital Square is constantly on the hunt for optimal investment programs for thousands of Section 1031 exchange, opportunity zone and development fund investors across the nation. This has been a profitable journey for our investors and also for Capital Square."

With a growth rate of 263%, Capital Square is the third ranked real estate company in Richmond, Virginia and the fifth ranked real estate company in Virginia. In addition, Capital Square is the 67th largest real estate firm in the nation on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list. Capital Square first appeared on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in America list in 2017. The Inc. 5000 list is comprised of the 5,000 fastest-growing private firms in America based on a three-year percentage of revenue growth rate.

Rogers added, "The pandemic marked a turning point for Capital Square. We doubled down on the acquisition of new Class A multifamily communities in the Southeast, and the results have been outstanding."

Capital Square has sponsored more than 135 investment offerings that acquired 171 properties with a transaction volume of over $7.5 billion for more than 6,500 investors nationwide. Committed to contributing to Richmond, Virginia's future growth and economic vitality, Capital Square plans to expand its headquarters in Richmond this fall.

"Our aim is to create lasting value within our community, one property at a time," said Rogers.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern U.S., with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.5 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for seven consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. In 2023, Capital Square was recognized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as one of the region's "Top Work Places." To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com .

