Capital Square Launches $300 Million Multifamily Institutional Development Fund

RICHMOND, Va., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national real estate investor and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced today the launch of Capital Square Multifamily Development Fund I, L.P. The fund seeks to raise up to $300 million in equity from institutional investors who will participate in the development of a portfolio of ground-up, multifamily real estate communities located in emerging secondary markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States.

"There is a shortage of quality housing that traces its origin to the Great Real Estate Recession," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "The shortage was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic that delayed or halted many new developments. To accelerate the development of new Class A institutional-quality multifamily communities, the fund will focus on shovel-ready, ground-up sites. Capital Square is bullish on Class A multifamily investments that generate an unrivaled combination of stable cash flow, appreciation potential and inflation protection. Investors are flocking to the multifamily asset class."

Capital Square Multifamily Development Fund I continues Capital Square's focus on investing in quality multifamily assets that have an opportunity to provide outsized returns to investors. The fund will invest in the limited partner equity portion of the capital stack and will focus on emerging secondary growth markets (e.g., Richmond, Charleston, and Knoxville) that lack institutional capital investment, including Richmond, Virginian, Charleston, South Carolina, and Knoxville, Tennessee.

"The housing crisis in this country has created strengthening fundamentals in our target markets, and multifamily investment continues to provide strong opportunities for compelling risk-adjusted returns for investors and will do so for the foreseeable future," said Whitson Huffman, chief strategy and investment officer.

Capital Square Multifamily Development Fund I seeks to invest in more than $850 million of development projects. The portfolio is expected to be comprised primarily of multifamily developments sponsored by one of Capital Square's vetted joint venture development partners. Under its current growth strategy, Capital Square plans to launch additional multifamily development fund offerings approximately every two years.

Over the past 10 years, Capital Square has completed more than $5.6 billion in real estate transactions in emerging secondary markets, including the acquisition of 13,100 multifamily units. Additionally, Capital Square is currently developing eight multifamily projects totaling 1,954 units. The company has cultivated an extensive network of owners, developers, and commercial real estate brokers that provide comprehensive sourcing ability and market intelligence.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of multifamily properties in the southeastern US, with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $5.6 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com.

Contact: Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949-427-1389

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Square