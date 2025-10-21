Capital Square Launches Leveraged DST Offering of Build-for-Rent Townhome Community Near Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a leading sponsor of tax-advantaged real estate investments and a national developer and manager of housing communities, today announced the launch of CS1031 The Villages at Miami Gardens BFR Housing, DST, a Delaware statutory trust that owns The Villages at Miami Gardens, a 50-unit build-for-rent townhome community in the Miami suburb of Miami Gardens, Florida. The DST seeks to raise equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.

"The Villages at Miami Gardens is a desirable housing community with debt of approximately 54% for investors who need debt for their Section 1031 exchange," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "The Villages completes Capital Square's DST portfolio of available properties: (i) The Villages at Miami Gardens for exchangers who need debt, (ii) Texas Active Living for those who do not need debt and want an all-cash replacement property and (iii) Zero Coupon DFW Hospitality for exchangers who need higher leverage."

Located at 3400 NW 191st Street, the 98%-occupied community features three- and four-bedroom townhomes that boast high-end finishes, including porcelain and vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, in-unit stackable washer and dryer, white quartz countertops, European cabinetry, central air conditioning and recessed lighting. Each concrete-poured home also includes impact windows, elastomeric roofings, 8.5-foot ceilings, a private balcony, fenced backyard and two-car driveway, with additional street parking available.

The property is just two miles from Florida's Turnpike and three miles from the Golden Glades Tri-Rail Station, providing convenient regional access. It is also only two miles from Hard Rock Stadium – home to the Miami Dolphins, University of Miami Hurricanes, Formula 1 racing and the Miami Open Tennis tournament – and one mile from Miami Gardens City Center, a $400 million, 35-acre mixed-use development and retail destination currently under construction.

Additionally, the property is within a 25-minute drive of more than 935,000 jobs across major employment centers, particularly in the health and higher education sectors. Some major employers include Baptist Health, University of Miami, Jackson Health and American Airlines.

"Miami-Dade is a highly attractive and undersupplied market for build-for-rent housing. The Villages at Miami Gardens is just one of 12 build-for-rent townhome communities in the county and one of only seven delivered since 2021," said Whitson Huffman, co-chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Capital Square. "This limited supply, paired with the property's prime location near major transit routes, entertainment destinations and employment hubs, positions the property for strong long-term performance."

The metro population has grown 9.5% over the past decade, making it one of the fastest-growing large markets in the U.S.1 Since 2020, the region has attracted $4.6 billion in foreign investment and more than 50 corporate relocations, led by $1.5 billion in real estate and $1.3 billion in hotels and tourism.2

The property is encumbered by a fixed rate loan with a ten-year term. The loan was organized by Team Tapley at Walker & Dunlop.

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired more than 175 real estate assets on behalf of over 6,500 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code, along with others seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

Sources: 1. Scout Report, 2025. | 2. Yardi, 2025.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated, national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company is also an active developer and manager of multifamily communities. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.9 billion in transaction volume. Its mixed-use development projects total over 2,000 apartment units with a total development value in excess of $800 million, and Capital Square Living, the firm's property management division, oversees more than 13,000 apartments across multiple states. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services – including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition – for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. The company has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation for nine consecutive years. Learn more at CapitalSq.com.

Disclosure

Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short-term leases associated with multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to sell any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private placements are speculative and illiquid. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. FINRA Broker Check link: https://brokercheck.finra.org/.

Contact: Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949-427-1389

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Square