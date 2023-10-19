Capital Square Living Assumes Management of Four Multifamily Properties Across Georgia

The property management subsidiary now manages 24 properties

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square Living, the wholly owned property management subsidiary of Capital Square, announced today the assumption of management of four multifamily communities across Georgia, bringing the total number of properties under its management to 24, comprised of 6,155 units. Capital Square is one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer and manager of multifamily communities.

The Georgia properties include High Ridge Apartments in Athens; Bedford Parke Apartments in Warner Robins; Promenade at Newnan Crossing in Newnan; and SouthLawn Lawrenceville Apartments in Lawrenceville. Capital Square Living is set to expand its presence further into Georgia with four additional properties in November: Residence at Riverwatch; The Quincy Apartments; Capstone at Banks Crossing; and Lakeside on Riverwatch. All properties are owned by Delaware statutory trusts sponsored by Capital Square.

This latest development is part of Capital Square Living's ongoing plan to assume management of 44 multifamily communities, comprising approximately 11,000 units, owned by Capital Square's affiliated apartment REIT, DST programs and opportunity zone funds.

"Assuming management of these four properties across Georgia demonstrates our commitment to providing excellent property management services while growing our portfolio," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Expanding our footprint from Virginia to Georgia and eventually across the Southeast underscores our dedication to continuously pursue growth opportunities that benefit both our investors and residents."

Since March 31st, Capital Square Living has acquired a total of 24 properties located across Virginia and Georgia, consisting of 6,155 units. By summer 2024, Capital Square Living will manage 44 residential communities comprised of over 11,000 units. Their operational area will expand across six states in 18 markets, covering 25 cities in the Southeast region. The firm provides comprehensive, state-of-the-art management services, including operations, maintenance, employee development and training, customer service, revenue management, marketing, budgeting, leasing and resident retention.

"Not only is Capital Square's vertically integrated business model creating value for our investors, it's also improving the experience for our residents," said Gus Remppies, president of Capital Square Living. "From first-class amenities to superior customer support, Capital Square Living is providing residents with an exceptional place to call home."

About Capital Square Living

Capital Square Living launched in late 2022 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Square, overseeing property management functions for the company's growing multifamily portfolio. The firm currently oversees the management of 24 apartment communities comprised of 6,155 units throughout the Southeastern United States. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquareLiving.com.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern U.S., with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.5 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for seven consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. In 2023, Capital Square was recognized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as one of the region's "Top Work Places." To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com.

