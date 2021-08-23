Capital Square Makes Inc. 5000 List of Most Successful Companies in the Country for Fifth Consecutive Year

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate, has been named one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in America for the fifth consecutive year.

"Being one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fifth year in a row is a very rewarding team effort for Capital Square," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "This has been a year of record-breaking achievements: a record number of acquisitions; record pricing for dispositions; record fundraising; record hiring; and record profitability. All of this despite the COVID-19 pandemic."

Capital Square ranked 1,817 on this year's list. The Inc. 5000 list is comprised of the top 5,000 fastest-growing private firms in America and is based on a three-year percentage of revenue growth rate.

Capital Square has sponsored 103 investment offerings that acquired 140 properties with a transaction volume of $3.565 billion for more than 3,500 investors nationwide. Capital Square also has expanded its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, has an office in Washington, D.C., and will soon open an office in Irvine, California. The firm has benefitted from being located in Virginia, America's Top State for Business in 2021, according to CNBC.

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion, and a real estate investment trust that invests in housing. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $3 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for five consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private placements are speculative. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

