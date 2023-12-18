Capital Square Marks Construction Milestone with Topping Out of Trophy Multifamily Tower in Raleigh Opportunity Zone

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer and manager of housing communities, announced today the topping out of a 20-story Class A multifamily tower at 320 W. South Street in the Warehouse District of Raleigh, North Carolina within a qualified opportunity zone.

"This 20-story, trophy multifamily tower is Capital Square's crowning achievement in Raleigh," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Capital Square is pleased to be a part of something bigger than ourselves – the transformation of downtown Raleigh."

Located at the intersection of the Boylan Heights neighborhood, Dorothea Dix Park and downtown Raleigh, 320 W. South Street will be one of only a select few luxury rental housing communities in the downtown submarket. The project includes 297 apartment homes, consisting of studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom units, along with 10,500+ square feet of ground-floor retail space and an adjacent, standalone parking structure with over 400 spaces. Onsite amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool, rooftop lounge, coworking space and state-of-the-art fitness center.

The apartment community is within easy walking distance of multiple downtown entertainment, bars and restaurant options, as well as the Red Hat Amphitheater and Raleigh Convention Center. Meanwhile, the property's location, adjacent to U.S. 70, offers outstanding access to the Research Triangle and North Carolina's well-known educational institutions.

"Capital Square is proud to mark this important milestone in the development of 320 West South Street, where residents of this elegant property will enjoy the finest amenities and spectacular views of the downtown Raleigh skyline and Red Hat Amphitheater," said Whit Huffman, co-chief executive officer. "Perhaps more importantly, this is an important step in the continuing transformation of the Raleigh Warehouse District into a vital and thriving 24-hour neighborhood, which will be accelerated by the arrival of hundreds of families who will make 320 West South Street and the surrounding neighborhood their home."

Capital Square has partnered with JDAVIS Architects as building architect, W. M. Jordan Company as general contractor and York Properties as the retail leasing agent for the property. The design team also includes Architecture Firm as interiors designer and EDSA as landscape designer.

Development of 320 West South Street has been funded by Capital Square's sixth qualified opportunity zone fund, CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund VI, LLC. More recently, Capital Square launched CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund VII, LLC to fund the development of a luxury multifamily development in the Scott's Addition neighborhood of Richmond, Virginia, and CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund VIII, LLC to help finance the construction of a Class A apartment community adjacent to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

Capital Square's opportunity zone funds have initiated in excess of $590 million in development value to-date.

Opportunity zones were created to stimulate long-term private investments in low-income urban and rural communities nationwide. Conceived as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, opportunity zone funds are intended to help foster economic growth by providing tax benefits to incentivize private investments in designated opportunity zones.

Since its formation in 2012, Capital Square has raised more than $3 billion in equity from investors for its tax-advantaged real estate investment offerings. The company has consistently ranked as one of the leading sponsors of Delaware statutory trust (DST) investment programs for investors seeking the advantages of Internal Revenue Code Section 1031 exchanges and is also an active sponsor of qualified opportunity zone funds, development LLC's and Capital Square Apartment REIT, a real estate investment trust that invests in multifamily communities throughout the Southeast.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of mixed-use multifamily properties in the southeastern U.S., with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $590 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.8 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for seven consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. In 2023, Capital Square was recognized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as one of the region's "Top Work Places." To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com .

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private placements are speculative. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

