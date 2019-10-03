Capital Square Promotes Julia Bard to Chief Operations Officer

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a leading sponsor of tax-advantaged real estate investments, announced today the promotion of Julia Bard to chief operations officer. She previously served as executive vice president.

A pioneer of the firm, Bard has been with Capital Square since it was founded in 2012, and has been instrumental in completing over $1.5 billion of real estate transaction volume in just six years.

"Julia is the heart and soul of the Capital Square team, having played an essential role in our rapid growth," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer. "She is a consummate professional who has helped shape Capital Square into the premier tax-advantaged real estate investment and management firm that it is today. I am pleased to announce her new role as chief operations officer, a testament to her hard work and dedication."

Bard has more than 20 years of experience in the legal and real estate fields. She has worked alongside Rogers for nearly two decades. Prior to joining Capital Square, she was responsible for reviewing financial reports, assisting with entity formations, acquisitions and asset management, as well as developing department policies and procedures at a national commercial real estate investment firm with more than 5,200 clients. Also, Bard spent seven years in the business law and real estate securities practice groups at the Hirschler Fleischer law firm in Richmond, Virginia, a firm active in alternative investment offerings. She is a member of the Alternative & Direct Investment Securities Association (ADISA).

"I'm honored to be named chief operations officer of Capital Square," said Bard. "Watching Capital Square become the successful company it is today has been remarkable, and I look forward to overseeing the firm continue its rapid growth."

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate offerings, including Delaware statutory trusts and qualified opportunity zone funds. Capital Square has completed over $1.5 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. From 2017 - 2019, Capital Square was awarded by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies. In both 2017 and 2018, the company was ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. In 2019, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" and "Fantastic 50" reports. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing.

Contact: Lauren Burgos

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1399

lauren@spotlightmarcom.com

SOURCE Capital Square

Related Links

https://www.capitalsquare1031.com

