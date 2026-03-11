Capital Square Successfully Completes Three DST Offerings Totaling $396 Million*

RICHMOND, Va., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a leading sponsor of tax-advantaged real estate investments and a national developer and manager of housing communities, announced today that three Delaware statutory trust offerings, totaling $396 million in investment cost, have been fully capitalized by accredited investors, reflecting increased investor demand for tax-advantaged, institutional-quality multifamily real estate.

Capital Square fully subscribed CS1031 Parkland Apartments, DST; CS1031 Tapestry West Apartments, DST; and CS1031 Lyric at Norton Commons Apartments, DST.

"The successful acquisition of these three Class A multifamily communities demonstrates Capital Square's ability to deliver the highest quality replacement property at scale," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "These are some of the highest quality multifamily communities in very strong markets. DST investors were able to acquire investment-grade replacement property with favorable non-recourse financing for their Section 1031 exchanges."

CS1031 Parkland Apartments, DST, owns The Villas at Ibis Landing, located at 5851 Holmberg Road in the affluent Miami suburb of Parkland, Florida. The offering raised $105.7 million in equity from 249 accredited investors, including 156 repeat investors.

CS1031 Tapestry West Apartments, DST, owns Tapestry West Apartments, located at 2031 Maywill Street in Richmond, Virginia. The offering raised $60.7 million in equity from 160 accredited investors, including 114 repeat investors.

CS1031 Lyric at Norton Commons Apartments, DST, owns Lyric at Norton Commons Apartments, located at 11210 Peppermint Street in the Louisville suburb of Prospect, Kentucky. The offering raised $68 million in equity from 170 accredited investors, including 114 repeat investors.

A total of 579 investors participated in the offerings. Some invested in two or three of the offerings, diversifying their real estate portfolios.

"The full subscription of Capital Square's Lyric, Tapestry and Parkland DST offerings demonstrates the compelling opportunity presented by these institutional-quality properties," said Whitson Huffman, co-chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Capital Square. "Each DST provides the potential for passive ownership of institutional-quality real estate, non-recourse financing, a viable replacement property solution for 1031 exchange investors, and meaningful estate planning benefits, all while addressing the growing importance of portfolio diversification. Together, these assets reflect the standard of quality Capital Square delivers to our investors."

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired more than 175 real estate assets on behalf of over 6,500 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code, along with others seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated, national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company is also an active developer and manager of multifamily communities. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $8.9 billion in transaction volume. Its mixed-use development projects total over 2,000 apartment units with a total development value in excess of $800 million, and Capital Square Living, the firm's property management division, oversees more than 13,000 apartments across multiple states. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services – including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition – for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. The company has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation for nine consecutive years. Learn more at CapitalSq.com.

*Based on investment cost

Disclosure

Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short-term leases associated with multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to sell any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private placements are speculative and illiquid. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. FINRA Broker Check link: https://brokercheck.finra.org/.

SOURCE Capital Square