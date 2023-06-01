Capital Tacos Announces Further Expansion in Florida with New Deal in Jacksonville

Local Restaurateurs Sign Agreement to Bring Beloved Tex-Mex Franchise to Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Tacos, the small-town taco shop turned nationally-acclaimed Tex-Mex restaurant franchise, is excited to announce a new location will be coming soon to Jacksonville, Florida, a mere 200 miles from where the brand originated in Tampa. This latest development deal is being spearheaded by two local, experienced restaurateurs, who hope to open their doors to the public by late 2023 or early 2024.

Both franchisees bring with them deep roots in the restaurant space – from having spent time as an executive chef, to having owned and operated a popular local Jacksonville restaurant chain. They were drawn to Capital Tacos for its dedication to scratch-made, quality Tex-Mex flavors, innovative menu, and whimsical culture.

The franchisees have expressed a hope to introduce even more venues to the area once the Jacksonville community has had the chance to become familiar with the brand and its award-winning food.

"We're thrilled to be bringing the handcrafted flavors of Capital Tacos to Jacksonville as we continue to branch out into every corner of our home state of Florida," said Josh Luger, Co-Founder of Capital Tacos. "Given the extensive history our newest franchisees have in the restaurant industry, we're confident this new location will find quick success."

Since launching its franchise program in early 2022, Capital Tacos has expanded far beyond Tampa, with brick-and-mortar restaurants open or under development in Atlanta, Charlotte, Colorado, and markets throughout Florida, many of which are opening this summer.

"After being in Florida for 10 years and branching out coast to coast, it's amazing to see there are still significant opportunities to break ground in new territories in our home state," said James Marcus, Co-Founder of Capital Tacos. "This deal to introduce the Jacksonville area to Capital Tacos isn't just about expanding our business; it's about sparking the passion for our authentic flavors and cultivating a Tex-Mex revolution that brings people together, one bite at a time."

Capital Tacos is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios.

For more information on Capital Tacos franchise opportunities, please visit https://capitaltacosfranchise.com/.  

ABOUT CAPITAL TACOS: 

Capital Tacos is a nationally-ranked, fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant franchise founded in Tampa, Florida, that currently operates, or will imminently be operating, across the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Colorado.  They've been named one of America's Top 40 Hottest Fast Casual Brands and one of the 11 Taco Chains Disrupting Fast Casual Sector by QSR Magazine, a top 3 taco in the country by Business Insider/Foursquare, and the top taco restaurant in Tampa / St. Petersburg by Yelp, amongst a variety of other awards. The emerging franchise brand is known for its scratch-made, innovative, and unmatched Tex-Mex flavors, pushing the boundaries of quality and creativity that the sector has become known to provide. Capital Tacos is currently seeking qualified candidates to help further expand the franchise to select markets across the Southeast and the country more generally. 

