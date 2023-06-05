Capital Tacos Partners with Make-A-Wish to Bring Child's Culinary Dreams to Reality

Nationally-Acclaimed QSR Concept Launches Nationwide Campaign to Benefit Foundation

TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Tacos, one of the nation's most beloved Tex-Mex franchise brands, has announced a month-long campaign in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation® running from June 5th to July 5th. During that window, Capital Tacos locations across Tampa and Orlando will introduce the Make-A-Wish Mac N Queso Kids Meal to the menu and donate 100% of the profits to support the wish-making efforts of the foundation.

"To be able to take part in such a meaningful, life-changing endeavor has been beyond rewarding for everyone here at Capital Tacos," said Josh Luger, Co-Founder of Capital Tacos. "It's a powerful reminder and reinforcement of our daily mission: to be an asset to the communities we serve, to be a family-friendly destination, and to drive connectivity through our passion for food and flavor."

At the heart of this partnership is a Wish Kid – 'Chef' Diego' – who, after successfully undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, expressed his dream to meet one of America's most recognizable and influential celebrity chefs. A wish that the Make-A-Wish team is gearing up to bring to fruition, and that compelled Capital Tacos to invite him to go behind-the-scenes with their culinary crew to craft the campaign's menu special.

"We are delighted to partner with Capital Tacos to bring hope, strength, and joy to local children battling critical illnesses. Not only did they provide joy for wish kid Diego as he worked with the Capital Tacos team to create the Make-A-Wish Mac N Queso Kids Meal, but sales of that meal will go a long way in granting wishes like Diego's. Thank you, Capital Tacos, for your incredible support." - Anne Cuba, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida.

The Make-A-Wish Mac N Queso Kids Meal features a never-before-seen Tex-Mex take on Mac N Cheese: with Capital Tacos signature queso leading a cheesy mix alongside freshly boiled noodles. Like all Capital Tacos kids' meals, it will also come with a choice of side – hand-cut chips or hand-spiced fries – as well as mini churros with whipped cream for dessert and a fountain drink of choice.

For more information on the Capital Tacos franchise brand, please visit https://capitaltacos.com/.

ABOUT CAPITAL TACOS:

Capital Tacos is a nationally-ranked, fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant franchise founded in Tampa, Florida, that currently operates, or will imminently be operating, across the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Colorado. They've been named one of America's Top 40 Hottest Fast Casual Brands and one of the 11 Taco Chains Disrupting Fast Casual Sector by QSR Magazine, a top 3 taco in the country by Business Insider/Foursquare, and the top taco restaurant in Tampa / St. Petersburg by Yelp, amongst a variety of other awards. The emerging franchise brand is known for its scratch-made, innovative, and unmatched Tex-Mex flavors, pushing the boundaries of quality and creativity that the sector has become known to provide. Capital Tacos is currently seeking qualified candidates to help further expand the franchise to select markets across the Southeast and the country more generally.

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH FOUNDATION:

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide; more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. Locally, Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida is celebrating 7,000 wishes granted since 1994. For more information about Make-A-Wish® Central and Northern Florida, visit wish.org/cnfl.

SOURCE Capital Tacos