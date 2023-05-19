CAPITAL TACTICS ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GREG BECK, EXPANSION OF ERP SERVICES

CINCINNATI, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Tactics Inc., a management advisory firm based in the Cincinnati metro market, today announced the promotion of Greg Beck to Director of Technology Solutions, its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) service offering to middle market companies.

Capital Tactics Founder and Managing Director Dino Lucarelli explained, "We have partnered with clients in ERP projects for more than 20 years. Our recent successes and growth in this segment necessitate this important elevation of Greg to the helm. Greg's promotion reinforces our commitment to keeping our clients on pace with emerging technologies. Our experiences with solutions such as Acumatica, NetSuite, Epicor, Infor, SAP Business One, Microsoft Dynamics, and others, have elevated technological proficiency for our clients." 

Doug Miller, Chief Financial Officer for Harrison Ohio based Crown Plastics, commented on his company's recent experiences with Beck and Capital Tactics: "Greg displayed exceptional rigor in guiding us to the optimal solution for our next chapter of success. He and his team demonstrated valuable technical expertise and understanding of our users' critical needs."

Michael Chesin, Senior Director, Alliance and Consultancy Relations for Infor, a global leader in business cloud solutions, regarding his company's recent engagement with Beck and Capital Tactics, added, "Greg and the Capital Tactics team demonstrated dexterity in their understanding of the technology as well as in translating the client's needs to a "real world" implementable solution."

About Greg Beck
In addition to this new role, Beck will continue to lead the firm's M&A sourcing efforts. He joined Capital Tactics in 2021, harnessing 25 years in strategic leadership with Kroger and Fifth Third Bank. Greg has a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Miami University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Xavier University. 

About Capital Tactics Inc.
Capital Tactics, based in the Cincinnati metro area, provides financial advisory services to industry, private equity firms, and entrepreneurs. Services include guidance in Mergers and Acquisitions, Capital Raising, Financial Management, and Technology Services. Capital Tactics was founded by Dino Lucarelli, CPA, a former public company Chief Financial Officer and industry veteran in corporate finance and management. 

For more information contact Dino Lucarelli, at (859) 250-4140, or [email protected], or Greg Beck, Senior Advisor, at (513) 379-2399, or [email protected].

SOURCE Capital Tactics Inc.

