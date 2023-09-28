Capital Tactics Guides Orchestrate Technologies in Acquisition of Signal Networking

News provided by

Capital Tactics Inc

28 Sep, 2023, 05:00 ET

CINCINNATI, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Tactics Inc., a transaction advisory firm in the Cincinnati metro market, today announced the acquisition of Signal Networking, an IT managed services provider, by Orchestrate Technologies, a leading provider of comprehensive technology solutions. The transaction closed on August 15, 2023.

This acquisition expands Orchestrate's portfolio of subscription-based managed service offerings, which enable businesses to streamline operations, optimize resources, and focus on core competencies. The combined strengths of Orchestrate Technologies and Signal Networking allow clients to access a comprehensive suite of managed services tailored to their specific needs.

Signal Networks provides services in network infrastructure, data security, digital video surveillance, building access control and monitoring, and other technologies.

"We are delighted to welcome Signal Networking into the Orchestrate Technologies family," said Vincent Williams, CEO of Orchestrate. "Their expertise in networking, and data and facility security perfectly complement our subscription-based managed services strategy. Together, we will continue to provide businesses with innovative solutions that drive growth and success. We appreciate the Capital Tactics team for sourcing Signal as a fit for us, and in guiding the transactional elements of this deal."

Signal Networking's team will integrate into Orchestrate Technologies, ensuring a seamless transition for existing clients and partners. This acquisition presents an opportunity for customers to leverage the expanded range of subscription-based managed services, benefiting from enhanced scalability, proactive monitoring, and a heightened level of technical expertise.

With this strategic move, Orchestrate Technologies reinforces its position as a leading provider of subscription-based managed services, catering to a wide range of industries such as telecommunications, cloud services, cybersecurity, and more. By expanding its managed services portfolio, Orchestrate Technologies reaffirms its commitment to empowering businesses with cost-effective, reliable, and scalable solutions.

About Orchestrate Technologies
Orchestrate Technologies is a trusted provider of comprehensive technology solutions, specializing in subscription-based managed services. With a customer-centric approach, Orchestrate Technologies enables businesses to leverage advanced technologies, simplify operations, and achieve their strategic goals.

About Capital Tactics
Capital Tactics provides buy-side transaction advisory services to industry, private equity firms, and entrepreneurs. Services include guidance in identifying and sourcing acquisition targets, valuation, capital raising, due diligence, and corporate finance. Capital Tactics was founded by Dino Lucarelli, CPA, a former public company Chief Financial Officer and industry veteran in corporate finance and management. 

For more information, please contact Dino Lucarelli @ [email protected], or (859) 250-4140

SOURCE Capital Tactics Inc

