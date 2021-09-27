Capital Volvo Cars of Albany opens state-of-the-art, "electrified" facility at Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting

"We (Volvo) applaud our retailers that invest in our beautiful brand and join us on our transformational journey," Gustafsson said. "Congratulations to the entire team at Capital Volvo Cars of Albany on their investment in our collective future in one of our most important markets."

The new 19,261-SF dealership is located on approximately 4.3 acres at 350 New Karner Road, across the street from the 2.5-acre site it previously shared with Capital Luxury Cars' Jaguar and Land Rover franchises. The state-of-the-art facility includes a five-vehicle showroom and fifteen bay shop. Reflecting Volvo's leadership in electrification and sustainability, it also includes eight electric charging stations with the infrastructure to add more.

"Similar to when Volvo took a leadership role in safety years ago, Volvo is taking a leadership position in electrification and sustainability through Volvo Recharge, a full line of hybrid or electric offerings," Kahn said. "Now consumers can experience luxury recharge technology and get the excellent ownership experience offered by the Volvo dealership network."

LeChase was the construction manager on the project, which was designed by Cotler Architecture. Hershberg and Hershberg provided site engineering services.

ABOUT CAPITAL LUXURY CARS

Established in 2006, Capital Luxury Cars includes the Volvo, Jaguar, and Land Rover franchises. The group is led by President and CEO, Eric Kahn, who has steadily acquired and opened additional stores in New York, which now include Friendly Honda (Poughkeepsie), Friendly Ford (Poughkeepsie), Friendly Acura (Middletown) and Friendly Honda (Fayetteville).

ABOUT LECHASE

LeChase prides itself on offering the capabilities of a large firm while maintaining the personalized service of a small firm. Today, with operations across the East Coast, the company ranks among the nation's top contractors – providing general construction and construction management services in a wide range of industries and on projects of all sizes. With a dedicated team of talented professionals, LeChase has earned a reputation for quality, safety and integrity.

SOURCE Capital Volvo Cars of Albany