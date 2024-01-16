Capitalise.ai Establishes Collaboration with Microsoft to Change the Way People Interact with Financial Data

News provided by

Capitalise.ai

16 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where technology continuously reshapes our approach to finance, Capitalise.ai is collaborating with Microsoft, a global artificial intelligence (AI) leader, to introduce cutting-edge text-based services to customers within financial markets. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing the capabilities available to traders, investors, and financial entities.

Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services Enables Capitalise.ai's Innovation

At the heart of this collaboration is Microsoft's unwavering commitment to technological advancement, particularly in enriching Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services with innovative solutions from its partners around the world such as Capitalise.ai. Capitalise.ai has accordingly developed a pioneering solution that fundamentally transforms how traders interact with real-time financial data. This technology is not just about efficient data consumption and automation; it's about redefining market analysis.

A Global Impact on Financial Technology

As already a key player in the fintech sector, Capitalise.ai provides its technology to leading brokers and financial entities worldwide, including organizations like Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, and StoneX. With Microsoft's global reach and cloud infrastructure, the Capitalise.ai platform will now be accessible to an even broader audience, extending the benefits of these advanced text-based services.

A Shared Vision for the Future of Trading

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Microsoft," says Amir Shiovich, CEO of Capitise.ai. "This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of transforming the financial markets through cutting-edge technology." Microsoft underscores this sentiment, viewing the relationship as a convergence of technological leadership and innovative solutions, aiming to empower traders and financial entities with state-of-the-art services.

Ohad Metz, SMC Lead, Microsoft, observes, "The newly launched collaboration with Capitalise.ai represents a great addition to Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services. By integrating Capitalise.ai's text-based analysis services into the Microsoft Cloud, we are set to offer data interaction services to financial market participants. This collaboration is a fusion of visions aiming to help shape the landscape of financial services. We are pleased to see how this relationship will unlock new possibilities and set new benchmarks in the financial sector."

Looking Ahead

The implications of this collaboration for financial markets are significant. By using Microsoft's cloud expertise and Capitalise.ai's innovative approach to financial data interaction, traders and investors will experience a more intuitive, efficient, and powerful way to engage with markets. This collaboration is not just about bringing new tools to the table; it's about creating a more connected, intelligent, and responsive trading environment.

About Capitalise.ai:

Capitalise.ai stands at the forefront of fintech innovation, revolutionizing how financial data is consumed and analyzed. Their platform empowers traders and investors to interact with financial markets through intuitive text-based inputs, blending technological innovation with human intuition.

SOURCE Capitalise.ai

