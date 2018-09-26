Capitalizing on its Tremendous Market Momentum, Bringg Appoints Guy Bloch as its New Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO and TEL AVIV, Israel, September 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Bringg, the leading delivery logistics platform, announced today that its board of directors has appointed Guy Bloch as Chief Executive Officer and board member effective immediately.

Guy brings a wealth of experience to lead the growth phase in Bringg's evolution, continuing the momentum of its rapid global expansion. For the past six years, Guy worked for Splunk (Nasdaq :SPLK ), the leading software platform for machine data, in senior leadership roles including COO EMEA. Prior to that, he held various leadership positions at HP Software, Mercury Interactive, and Appilog.

Bringg is quickly scaling up its operations following the ever-growing market demand for its technology platform from market-leading companies including Walmart and Arcos Dorados (McDonald's largest independent franchisee). With consumers and businesses expecting fast and convenient deliveries for all their online purchases, there is a burning need for a technology solution that enables brands to easily establish and manage delivery operations, while maintaining complete ownership over their relationship with customers and delivery partners.

Guy said: "I'm excited and honored to join the Bringg family. The company's trajectory is a testament to the amazing work of our teams in Tel Aviv, Chicago, New York and London, who are helping enterprises around the world provide perfect delivery experiences, streamline their delivery operations, and achieve logistical excellence." He added: "The company is experiencing hyper growth, and it is crucial to assert Bringg as the de-facto delivery logistics SaaS platform for large businesses, whether they are using their own delivery fleet, third party delivery partners, or any combination of the two."

Lior Sion, Bringg Co-Founder and CTO, said: "Some of the world's biggest retailers, restaurant chains and logistics companies are already using our cutting-edge technology. I'm delighted to welcome Guy to Bringg, and look forward to working with him as we establish our position as the global leader in the delivery logistics management space. His track record in building teams through hyper-growth stages is invaluable as we move on to the next phase in our development."

About Bringg:

Bringg is the leading delivery logistics solution, providing enterprises with the most efficient way to manage their complex delivery operations. Some of the world's best-known brands in more than 50 countries are already gaining clear strategic value from our powerful SaaS platform which offers the real-time capabilities they need in order to achieve logistical excellence across their delivery ecosystem.

Market-leading companies from the retail, grocery, restaurant, consumer goods, logistics, healthcare and services industries trust Bringg's technology to help them streamline their logistical operations for peak efficiency, enable fully elastic logistics across multiple delivery models, and create perfect delivery experiences for their customers. By using our platform, they can establish successful cost-effective operations that balance the needs of all the participants in their delivery ecosystem - from management at headquarters, through the teams in the field, and all the way to the end-customers who are at the heart of the entire process.

