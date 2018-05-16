Capitalizing on Opportunities in the Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market with Digital Transformation, 2018 to 2020

NEW YORK, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Actionable Strategies and Tactics to Accelerate Growth in a Highly Competitive Global BPO Market



Delivering best in class customer experience through digital solutions is key for success in the BPO industry across industries and regions.The ability to provide an omnichannel experience, efficiencies through artificial intelligence, personalized marketing and customized solutions are critical success factors.



Chatbots and videoconferencing features are increasingly sought after, and incorporating unified communications is a valuable differentiator.Price continues to play a top factor in decision making.



This study provides contact center outsourcers with important benchmarks across verticals, and supports their digital transformation journey. The study covers trends impacting the contact center BPO market, strategic imperatives for contact center BPO providers, end user priorities for customer engagement, outsourcer investment trends, case studies of successful digital transformation implementations, growth opportunities in 2019 and beyond, analyst commentary and perspectives, and the 2018 top predictions for the BPO Industry.



Features and solutions covered include big data analytics, chat and chat Bot (Interactive Text Response), customer journey analytics, email, guided resolution/next best action, IVR, IoT, live agent voice, messaging bot, mobile customer care, proactive outbound, performance management, quality monitoring, real time speech analytics, social media analytics, speech analytics, unified agent desktop, video, web collaboration tools, workforce management, and eLearning.



