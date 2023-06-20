Capitalizing on the Shift in Modern Hiring Practices

"Fire Your Hiring Habits" by Dr. John W. Mitchell is released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fire Your Hiring Habits: Building an Environment that Attracts Top Talent in Today's Workforce, by Dr. John W. Mitchell is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

In Fire Your Hiring Habits, the president and CEO of global electronics industry association IPC shakes up the hiring status quo with his innovative views on the changing hiring landscape, and how businesses can attract and retain top talent today.

Dr. John W. Mitchell releases "Fire Your Hiring Habits" with Forbes Books.
Reframing "The Great Resignation" as "The Great Reprioritization" for workers, Mitchell's challenge is a detailed action guide for leaders to reimagine their roles and how to create a more inclusive environment. Mitchell highlights how leadership must change to meet top candidates where they are, and the emerging key factors that motivate good people to stay or leave.

Using real-world examples culled from Mitchell's career, his book tackles issues relevant today, like recruiting and onboarding, talent pipelines, upskilling, corporate culture and more.

"This book is all about helping leaders that are anxious about their long-term hiring prospects and embracing new ways of retaining talent," explains Mitchell. "Instead of complaining about challenges, we need to embrace these moments as junctures in time for real, positive change."

About John W. Mitchell
John W. Mitchell is the president and CEO of global electronics industry organization IPC. He began his engineering career at General Electric Aerospace before moving into leadership positions at Alpine Electronics and Bose. Just prior to joining IPC, he served as the CEO of Golden Key International Honour Society, the world's premier collegiate honor society, with more than two million members from more than 190 nations.

Mitchell's academic credentials include a doctorate in higher education management from University of Georgia's Institute of Higher Education, a master's of Business Administration from Pepperdine University, and a bachelor of science in electrical and computer engineering from Brigham Young University. In addition to his academic credentials, Mitchell holds a patent in GPS navigation systems.

About Forbes Books
Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

