CapitalSpring Closes on Initial $505 Million of $1 Billion Target just Two Months After the Launch of its Seventh Flagship Investment Fund

The launch of its seventh flagship investment fund and a milestone exit coincide with CapitalSpring's 20th anniversary.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CapitalSpring , a leading sector-specialist investment firm focused on franchised and other multi-location businesses, today announced a close resulting in more than $505 million of commitments for its seventh flagship investment fund, just two months after launch. The fund, which targets $1 billion in total commitments, has attracted strong early support from existing limited partners, including state and municipal pension plans, endowments, foundations, and family offices. The firm previously held a final close on its predecessor flagship fund in March 2022 with $950 million in commitments.

"We are grateful for the continued confidence and support from our existing investors. All commitments to date are from existing limited partners with almost all investors upsizing their commitment level relative to prior funds," said Richard Fitzgerald , Co-Founder and Managing Partner.

This early fundraising momentum follows CapitalSpring's largest exit to date, the sale of Sizzling Platter to Bain Capital, and coincides with the firm's 20th anniversary — a milestone year that underscores the firm's competitive advantage.

"This early fundraise success caps a year of significant achievements for CapitalSpring," said Fitzgerald. "We've reached our 20-year anniversary, completed our 300th investment, and surpassed $4 billion invested across more than 100 different brands and franchise systems. The Sizzling Platter transaction represents our first $1-billion-plus exit, validating our strategy and delivering strong results for our investors."

CapitalSpring first partnered with Sizzling Platter in 2019, when the company operated 424 locations across five brands, ranking as the 20th-largest U.S. restaurant franchisee by revenue. Under CapitalSpring's ownership, the business expanded to over 800 locations across eight brands, entered 15 new markets, and became the sixth-largest restaurant franchisee nationwide with over $1 billion in annual system revenue.

Building on this track record, Fund VII will continue to pursue opportunities across the foodservice, franchising, and multi-unit business ecosystem, leveraging CapitalSpring's 20-year foundation of deep sector relationships, operational expertise, learnings, and best practices.

"Our goal remains the same as it has been for two decades," Fitzgerald added. "We aim to be a flexible, value-added partner—providing not just capital, but the strategic and operational resources that help strong operators unlock their next phase of growth. We're excited to build on our momentum and continue delivering a differentiated and diversifying return profile for our investors."

ABOUT CAPITALSPRING:

CapitalSpring is a specialist private equity and debt investment firm with a 20-year track record of investing in franchises and other multi-location businesses that serve the everyday needs of consumers. The firm has invested over $4 billion across more than 300 investments in 100+ different brands. CapitalSpring has developed competitive advantages including deep sector expertise, proprietary data/benchmarking analytics, an in-house strategic operations team, and a 20-year foundation of relationships driving consistent flow of non-competitive investment ideas and opportunities. CapitalSpring manages multiple fund vehicles including private debt and private equity strategies focused on the lower middle market and middle market. The firm is headquartered in Nashville and has regional offices in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta. For more information about CapitalSpring, please visit www.capitalspring.com .

