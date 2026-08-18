Capitan Orthopedics, Inc. Announces the Closing of Their Oversubscribed Seed Round

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitan Orthopedics, Inc. (https://capitanortho.com/) announced today that it has closed its oversubscribed Seed round, bringing its total capital raised to date to $4.1 million.

Chance W. Leonard, CEO of Capitan Orthopedics, Inc., commented, "I am extremely excited to announce that we have not only closed our Seed round, but have oversubscribed by over $1.1 million dollars. In addition to our recent receipt of FDA Breakthrough Device Designation, our team continues to reach milestone achievements at an accelerated pace. Today is yet another special day in our rapidly progressing project timeline."

Capitan Orthopedics, Inc. intends to use the funds to continue its project development and validation efforts and begin its first in-human clinical trial, which is expected to begin in Q1 2027.

Mr. Leonard also added, "We remain very encouraged by our continued progress on this innovative project, the strength of the unmet clinical need and the unique opportunity it creates. Our investors clearly recognize this opportunity, and their capital investment demonstrates significant confidence in the work we are doing. The progress we are making to deliver to the market a solution that is simple, reproducible, and cost effective is exceptional. With core development complete and a clear regulatory path ahead, we look forward to beginning our first in human clinical trial as soon as possible."

R. Sean Churchill, MD, MBA, shoulder reconstruction specialist, and surgeon design team member, "For decades surgeons have struggled with the irreparable rotator cuff tear. For those patients 65 years and older, the reverse total shoulder arthroplasty provides outstanding results. However, for the younger, active patients with an irreparable rotator cuff tear, there remains a void in surgical treatment options. The SupraSpacer™ stands to fill that gap with a durable, metallic implant that maintains the humeral head aligned with the glenoid throughout a full shoulder range of motion while preserving 90% of the humeral head cartilage. The seven-step surgical procedure is straightforward, reproducible, and ideal for utilization in the ambulatory surgery center."

About Capitan Orthopedics, Inc.

Capitan Orthopedics, Inc. is an innovator in the design of orthopedic implant products for shoulder surgery. The company has developed the SupraSpacer™ implant and procedure to successfully address the critical unmet need of irreparable rotator cuff tears in younger, active patients. This novel technology fills a distinct gap in the current care continuum and provides surgeons with a simple, reproducible solution that integrates smoothly into existing surgical workflows. The system is purpose-built for the ASC setting and includes sterile-packaged instruments and implants to support procedural efficiency.

Capitan Orthopedics, Inc. is backed by Genesis Innovation Group, Inc. (https://genesisinnovationgroup.com/), a leader in medical device development and commercialization and represents a compelling opportunity to bring a first-in-class solution to a large, underserved patient population. For investment information, please contact the company at 1-833-444-2468.

https://genesisinnovationgroup.com

https://capitanortho.com

SOURCE Capitan Orthopedics, Inc.