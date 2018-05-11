On March 30, 2018, Capitol concluded its investigation of a suspected email phishing incident with the assistance of a leading cyber security firm. The investigation determined that an unauthorized individual accessed certain emails and attachments in a small number of Capitol employees' email accounts that contained member information provided to Capitol in connection with their group health plans. This information included names and some or all of the following: Social Security numbers, medical information, and/or health insurance numbers.

While the investigation could not determine if the attachments to the emails had been opened by the unauthorized person that possibility could not be ruled out. Out of an abundance of caution, Capitol began notifying the potentially affected individuals on May 11, 2018. Additional information is available on Capitol's website: www.capitoladm.com.

Capitol has taken various steps to enhance its existing network and email security, including implementing multi-factor authentication and upgrading its security center, as well as providing education and training to its employees to help prevent a similar incident from happening in the future.

About Capitol Administrators, Inc.

Capitol Administrators is a third party administrator specializing in the design, building and maintenance of custom self-funded plans for our Commercial, Government, Employee Benefit Captives and Native American clients.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capitol-administrators-inc-identifies-and-addresses-privacy-incident-300647156.html

SOURCE Capitol Administrators, Inc.

Related Links

http://capitoladm.com

