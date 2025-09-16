Capitol Battle of The Bands Returns September 28 with Jabari Banks as Host and IKEA as Presenting Sponsor

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capitol Battle of The Bands (Capitol BOTB) is back and bigger than ever, set to electrify SECU Stadium on Sunday, September 28, 2025. This year's highly anticipated celebration will be hosted by Jabari Banks, breakout star of Peacock's hit series Bel-Air and rising music artist with his debut EP, Ultra. Adding to the excitement, IKEA joins as the event's Presenting Sponsor, underscoring a shared commitment to community by connecting with the many people.

Capitol BOTB is also proud to recognize its supporting sponsors: Wegmans, Xfinity University Tour, Maryland Lottery, Academy of Hope Adult Public Charter School and Prince George's County Council. Also, joining in is the Motion Picture Association (MPA), who in collaboration with its industry partner, EICOP, will host a workshop discussion for students to learn about career opportunities in the film, TV, and streaming industry. Collectively these partners are helping to create a platform that celebrates Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), music education, and school pride.

IKEA and Jabari Banks join forces to highlight 9 HBCU College Bands for The 2025 Capitol Battle of The Bands! Post this

Fans will experience an unforgettable evening featuring performances from nine elite HBCU marching bands: Hampton, Howard, Morgan State, Norfolk State, Virginia State, Bowie State, North Carolina Central, North Carolina A&T, and Winston-Salem State, each showcasing the tradition, artistry, and passion that define the HBCU band experience. Gates will open at 3:30 PM for Stadium Fest, a vibrant vendor market spotlighting local and small businesses alongside interactive sponsor activations. The main event kicks off at 5:00 PM, transforming SECU Stadium into the ultimate stage for music and culture.

"The Capitol Battle of The Bands is more than just a show—it's a movement that brings people together to celebrate the excellence of HBCU culture," said Rodney Chambers, Executive Director of the Capitol Battle of The Bands. "Having a cultural voice like Jabari Banks on board, alongside incredible partners like IKEA, allows us to elevate this experience to new heights. This year will not only honor tradition but also set the stage for the future."

Capitol BOTB is produced by High Stepping Nationals, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting music education and the performing arts in minority and inner-city schools and HBCUs. Since 2002, they've hosted national marching band competitions, workshops, and community outreach initiatives that inspire and educate young artists. www.Capitolbotb.com.

Media Contact:

Armani Worrell:

[email protected]

SOURCE Capitol Battle of The Bands