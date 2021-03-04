Capitol City Homes Announces Record-Breaking New Home Sales

RALEIGH, N.C., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol City Homes (CCH), a premier new home builder in the Triangle area of North Carolina, announced they sold 100 homes in January and February 2021. "This is a first for us. We have taken advantage of market conditions, and hit the ground running in 2021," says Managing Partner Jason Morrow. "We are very pleased with surpassing our sales goals for the first two months of the year and expect that growth to continue as we navigate 2021."

Wendell Falls Model Home

According to the Triangle Multiple Listing Service, closed sales are up by 15.1% in January 2021 over January 2020. CCH sales are up by 625% year over year, meaning they have outpaced the market by 610%.

"We are proud of the work ethic our team has shown to reach this milestone," said Managing Partner Trey McDonald. "We appreciate and thank our employees, vendors, partners, and the homeowners who chose Capitol City Homes as their new home builder - without whom none of this would be possible."

About Capitol City Homes

Founded in 2009 by Triangle area construction professionals with more than 70 years of home building experience, Capitol City Homes has built and closed more than 1000 homes. By operating from a philosophy that customers should have what they want in a home at a fair price, the company has created new processes and efficiencies that allow for more choices than a traditional builder. Capitol City Homes builds new homes from the $200s to the $800s in the Triangle and throughout North Carolina including Wake, Franklin, Johnston, Orange, Chatham, Craven, Cumberland, Person, Wilson, and Alamance counties and are building in more than two dozen communities.

For more information, please visit https://www.capitolcity-homes.com.

Or follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CapitolCityHomes

Related Images

capitol-city-homes-logo.jpg

Capitol City Homes Logo

image2.jpg

SOURCE Capitol City Homes