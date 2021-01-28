Capitol City Homes Announces Record-Breaking New Home Sales in 2020

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol City Homes, a premier new home builder in the Triangle area of North Carolina, announced they sold 233 homes and closed 203 homes in 2020. They have built and closed over 1,000 since being founded in 2009. Commenting on the announcement, Managing Partner Jason Morrow said, "This is a milestone for us. We could not have built and closed this many homes without a firm foundation of employees, vendors and partners. We are very pleased with surpassing our sales goal for the year and expect that growth to continue into 2021."

Capitol City Homes

Building 1,000 single-family homes creates 2,900 full-time jobs and generates $110.96 million in taxes and fees for all levels of government to support police, firefighters and schools, according to NAHB's National Impact of Home Building and Remodeling report.

"We are proud to have such a positive influence in the Triangle and surrounding areas," said Trey McDonald, Managing Partner. "We would like to take this time to thank our employees, vendors, partners, and most importantly, our family of homeowners, without whom none of this would be possible."

About Capitol City Homes

Founded in 2009 by Triangle area construction professionals with more than 70 years of home building experience, Capitol City Homes has built and closed more than 1000 homes. By operating from a philosophy that customers should have what they want in a home at a fair price, the company has created new processes and efficiencies that allow for more choices than a traditional builder. Capitol City Homes builds new homes from the $200s to the $800s in the Triangle and throughout North Carolina including Wake, Franklin, Johnston, Orange, Chatham, Craven, Cumberland, Person, Wilson, and Alamance counties and are building in more than two dozen communities.

For more information, please visit https://www.capitolcity-homes.com.

Or follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CapitolCityHomes

Related Images

capitol-city-homes-logo.jpg

Capitol City Homes Logo

image2.jpg

SOURCE Capitol City Homes