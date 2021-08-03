Capitol CMG Signs Rising Star Kevin Quinn To Multi-Year Record Deal; Sets Debut Single "Wildfire" For Release August 13

"I think 'Wildfire' is a metaphor for the light inside us all," says Quinn. "Even when that light gets bleak, there's an element of trust that shapes our outlook, as well as peace that everything happens for a reason. And somehow, knowing that is enough to keep going."

"We are so excited to be partnering with such a multi-talented artist like Kevin," say Capitol CMG co-presidents Brad O'Donnell and Hudson Plachy. "From acting to songwriting, his success is driven by a raw natural talent and incredible work ethic. We are honored to team up with him to help carry his music to his fans and beyond."

The release arrives on the heels of his starring role as troubled teen redeemed in Netflix's new faith-based musical film, "A Week Away," whose soundtrack (distributed by Capitol CMG) features Quinn on 11 of 13 tracks and has seen over 51 million global streams to date. With the awaited release of "Wildfire," the Chicago native gets ready to spotlight the vocal capacity that made him the obvious network choice for the theme song of Disney's "Bunk'd," which he also starred in for two seasons. The multi-hyphenate joins Capitol's diverse roster of artists including: Beck, Jon Bellion, Lewis Capaldi, Riley Clemons, Halsey, Niall Horan, Kari Jobe, Paul McCartney, Hillsong Music, Katy Perry, Sam Smith and more. Quinn is managed by veteran artist manager Gabriel Vasquez (Vasquez Entertainment), with theatrical representation by the Kohner Agency and Velocity Entertainment Partners.

"Wildfire" is available August 13 everywhere you get your music.

About Kevin Quinn:

At 23 years old, Chicago-born rising star, Kevin Quinn, is a recording artist, singer/songwriter, instrumentalist and actor, uniquely merging the genres of pop and inspirational. Known for his varied range of television, film and stage work, Capitol CMG's breakout artist now spotlights his vocal talents with the upcoming release of "Wildfire," his first single with the label. With an upbringing that includes more musical theatre than any other activity, Quinn's natural penchant for performing ushered him straight into Hollywood. He starred on primetime hits including "Shameless" and "Chicago P.D.," and Disney's top sitcom, "Bunk'd," whose theme song he also recorded for the multi-season run of his series regular role as "Xander." As his love of music continued to show up in his work, he released an independent solo EP titled, "Edge of the World" in 2020. In 2021, he signed with Capitol CMG, and quickly joined the North American leg of the popular Winter Jam tour. Most recently, he starred as troubled teen-redeemed in Netflix's feel-good musical, "A Week Away," leading the vocals on 11 of 13 tracks on the soundtrack, seeing 51 million+ global streams and counting. Adored for his earnest songwriting and natural showmanship, this year, the heartthrob multi-hyphenate aims to make good on widespread industry predictions citing Quinn as pop acoustic's next big name. Quinn currently splits his time between Los Angeles and Nashville.

About Capitol Music Group:

Capitol Music Group (CMG) is comprised of Capitol Records, Virgin Records, Motown Records, Blue Note Records, Astralwerks, Harvest Records, Capitol Christian Music Group, Priority Records, as well as Capitol Studios and the company's independent label services and distribution division, Caroline. Capitol Music Group is based in Hollywood, California in the iconic Capitol Tower.

Artists that record for CMG labels include: Ryan Adams, Erykah Badu, Banks, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, Beck, Bee Gees, Jon Bellion, B.J. The Chicago Kid, Rosanne Cash, Christine and the Queens, Neil Diamond, Robert Glasper, Halsey, Don Henley, Hillsong United, Niall Horan, Illenium, Judah And The Lion, Tori Kelly, Kem, Lil Yachty, Charles Lloyd, tobyMac, Paul McCartney, Vic Mensa, Migos, NeYo, NF, Norah Jones, Katy Perry, Gregory Porter, Rich Homie Quan, Maggie Rogers, Calum Scott, Bob Seger, Troye Sivan and Chris Tomlin. For the U.S only: 5 Seconds Of Summer, Bastille, Disclosure, Empire Of The Sun, Glass Animals, MNEK and Sam Smith.

Capitol Music Group is a division of Universal Music Group, which is a fully owned subsidiary of Vivendi. For more information, visit https://www.universalmusic.com/label/capitol-music-group/ .

PRESS CONTACTS :

Rogers & Cowan PMK

Janice Gott: [email protected]

Jennifer Kelleher: [email protected]

Amy McBrayer: [email protected]

SOURCE Capitol CMG