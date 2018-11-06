Capitol Concierge Launches The Rowe Agency, Its Talent Solutions Division

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Concierge, a global provider of corporate, commercial and individual concierge services, announced today the launch of a new division, The Rowe Agency, a talent solutions and executive search firm specializing in the placement of permanent, temporary and temp-to-hire staff. Born from an increased demand for staffing services, The Rowe Agency will leverage Capitol Concierge's legacy of delivering professional talent and service.

"For over 30 years, Capitol Concierge has been a leading concierge company in the Washington, DC metro area. With that comes the knowledge and experience of finding the right person for the right job," said Lynda Ellis, CEO and president of Capitol Concierge. "In fact, we've successfully interviewed, screened and hired over 10,000 professionals for a vast array of positions, perfectly matching skillsets to requirements for some of the world's leading companies."

The Rowe Agency offers a wide array of staffing services and solutions with an approach tailored to the individual requirements of each client. Heading up the leadership team is Misty Tieman, executive VP, development and Dave Echeverria, talent acquisition manager. Together, they have more than 20 years of multilingual recruitment experience within an array of industries including accounting and finance, HR, administration, technology, property management and more.

"The Rowe Agency is committed to delivering a stellar experience for every person we work with and achieving the highest level of client satisfaction and employee excellence," said Tieman. "Our mission is to create a better work life for the people we serve."

About Capitol Concierge

Celebrating more than 30 years of providing unmatched service that makes hectic lifestyles more manageable, Capitol Concierge is the nation's first provider of concierge services to commercial, residential and corporate properties. Learn more about Capitol Concierge at www.capitolconcierge.com.

