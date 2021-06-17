Capitol Counsel Adds Former Manchin, Coons Senior Advisor And Communications Director As Partner, Expanding Offerings

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Counsel is adding another partner, further deepening their expertise in Democratic and bipartisan politics and expanding their ties and government relations abilities in the U.S. Congress, specifically the U.S. Senate.

Capitol Counsel Partner Shannon Finley announced today that Joe Manchin and Chris Coons Alum, Jonathan Kott, will join the firm. "Jon understands the whole picture: policy, messaging, and politics. He brings those skills to the team and will offer our clients valuable counsel as we navigate this closely divided Congress," Finley said.

"Jon was a very effective Communications Director and trusted senior advisor for seven years. He is a thoughtful communicator and tactician with a true understanding of the importance of bipartisanship. I'm excited for him to be taking on this new role," said Senator Manchin.

Kott joins the firm as partner bringing nearly 20 years of communications, policy, and political experience to the firm. Kott served as communications director and senior advisor to Senator Manchin for seven years. Helping the senator navigate the Manchin-Toomey commonsense gun safety bill in response to the tragedy at Sandy Hook, attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, bipartisan immigration reform, and Senator Manchin's own re-election in a state Donald Trump won by more than any other state in the country. Kott also served simultaneously as communications director for Senator Manchin and Coons in 2016, returning as a senior advisor to Senator Coons in 2020, helping Senator Coons in his role as a lead surrogate for the Biden campaign, multiple COVID-19 relief packages, and the second impeachment.

Senator Coons commented, "Jonathan Kott has served as a trusted advisor and close confidant, helping shape and steer my communications and relationships in Washington. I've relied heavily on his candid advice, strategic insights, and vast media and political network. I wish him the very best in his new role at Capitol Counsel and look forward to maintaining our close friendship."

Along with his time on Capitol Hill, Kott helped craft moderate messaging and policy at Third Way and represented Fortune 50 companies at Burson-Marsteller, where he worked under now U.S. Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ-5).

"I have long respected Jon's political savvy and strategic skills and am thrilled that he is joining us," said Finley.

SOURCE Capitol Counsel