Capitol Counsel Hires US Senate Commerce Committee Vet

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Counsel announced today that they have added veteran commerce and telecommunications advisor to U.S. Jon Tester (D-MT), Genny Beltrone, to their advocacy team.

"Genny's experience and understanding of policy, across a range of issues, is impressive, and she knows how to make law. We are very happy to have her join the Capitol Counsel team," said Capitol Counsel Partner, Shannon Finley today.

Beltrone is a Montana native who first worked as an intern for then Montana Senator Max Baucus. She served in Tester's office for eight years, rising to a role advising the senator on telecommunications, technology, science, and small business policy, during his membership of the powerful Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

Beltrone said, "I have greatly enjoyed and valued my time working with my Senate colleagues, and I'm especially proud to have worked for Jon Tester. I'm excited to continue work on important policies and look forward to being part of the Capitol Counsel team."

Capitol Counsel is a full-service, bipartisan and bicameral advocacy firm recognized for its expertise in tax, health care, financial services, energy, commerce, and trade.

