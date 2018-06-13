Capitol Counsel Names Veteran Financial Services Expert Jill Hoffman as Partner

Hoffman joins Capitol Counsel from the Financial Services Roundtable (FSR), where as Vice President for Government Affairs she led the association's retirement security and tax advocacy practice and tax reform engagement efforts. Hoffman was nationally recognized for her work securing several key victories throughout the Department of Labor fiduciary rule debate and legal challenge and led industry efforts that resulted in Congress blocking damaging regulations for retirement plan participants.

Hoffman is an expert media spokeswoman and is frequently quoted in national political outlets and financial services publications. Her on-camera appearances include serving as host for several DC policy events, including primetime coverage on CSPAN. Her original blog series Wonky Talk has been prominently featured in CNN Money.

"Jill's expertise and reputation in Washington and the financial services industry has enabled her to be a trusted partner and top-tier coalition builder," said John D. Raffaelli, founder of Capitol Counsel. "Jill is an excellent addition to our talented and growing team at Capitol Counsel."

Prior to FSR, Hoffman served in a senior role at National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) where she captured crucial wins in NAIFA's Dodd-Frank effort by preventing the SEC from imposing burdensome regulations on financial professionals. Hoffman also played a central role enacting the National Association of Registered Agents and Brokers.

Hoffman has lobbied for the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI), worked on the AFLAC Federal Relations staff, and served in the office of Senator John Breaux (D-LA). Her professional acknowledgments include memberships in the prestigious public policy groups the Exchequer Club of Washington and the Tax Coalition.

About Capitol Counsel

Capitol Counsel is a full service, bipartisan and bicameral lobbying firm recognized for its expertise in tax, health care, financial services, energy, commerce and trade. For more information on Capitol Counsel, please visit our website at www.capitolcounsel.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capitol-counsel-names-veteran-financial-services-expert-jill-hoffman-as-partner-300665851.html

SOURCE Capitol Counsel

Related Links

http://www.capitolcounsel.com

