Capitol CU and DBSI+CFM Introduce Banking for Techies by Techies with New Branch at The Domain

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Credit Union, 194 million asset Credit Union Headquartered in Austin, partnered with DBSI+CFM, a banking innovation expert, to announce the upcoming opening of Capitol's new branch location at The Domain. Aligning with other tech giants such as Amazon, Facebook, and VRBO all headquartered in The Domain, this new branch gives Austin's Tech workforce convenient access and a new kind of banking experience with the latest in biometric self-service plus access to banking advisors.

"Our goal as a credit union has always been to provide immense value and convenience to our members where they live, work, and play," said Pierre Cardenas, CEO, Capitol CU. "We are providing our signature level of high-quality service right in the middle of Austin's fastest growing Tech Hub. This is a unique branch, packed with tech that every techie craves to make their banking experiences easier."

Capitol CU members will have an unrivaled, true tech-corridor banking experience. Located across from Whole Foods, this branch of the future offers the latest technology in banking.

Self-Service | Easy and Simple Transactions with NEXT™, a self-service kiosk that delivers gives consumers more transaction options including cashier's checks, change to the penny, and more.

| Easy and Simple Transactions with NEXT™, a self-service kiosk that delivers gives consumers more transaction options including cashier's checks, change to the penny, and more. High-Tech Security | Biometric identification options for advanced security and convenience.

| Biometric identification options for advanced security and convenience. Bankers Equipped with Tablets | Bankers can serve members from anywhere in the branch even after a transaction has been started on a kiosk with Nomadix, an associate tablet interface technology from DBSI+CFM.

| Bankers can serve members from anywhere in the branch even after a transaction has been started on a kiosk with Nomadix, an associate tablet interface technology from DBSI+CFM. 24/7 Accessible Kiosk | The secure kiosk is always available for quick and easy transactions.

"When we create technology, we think about the member experience first," said Nathan Moore CTO (Chief Technology Officer) and Head of Customer Performance at DBSI+CFM. "Our technologies are built to solve some of the biggest challenges in banking, from stale branch environments to archaic technologies and processes that weigh staff down. That is a critical piece to transforming an experience from transactional to advisory. Our award-winning, patented innovations deliver the freedom for credit unions to operate a retail friendly branch and we are excited to partner with another forward-thinking organization like Capitol to launch this directly to consumers."

Join us for the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 10 AM MST and for Grand Opening Week, June 28 through July 2, activities including an ice-cream truck, raffles, taco truck, t-shirts, cupcakes, coffee and special gifts to attendees.

About DBSI+CFM

We help banks and credit unions create highly efficient, profitable branch and headquarters spaces with a uniquely smarter experience. DBSI+CFM is the strategic partnership of DBSI, a leader in design-build for financial institutions, and CFM the banking core integration experts. Together they connect design, technology, people, and process together to deliver frictionless branch experiences. With a full suite of technology solutions built upon highly resilient core integrations, DBSI+CFM enables Universal Associates, self-service, digital client engagement, robust analytics, and much more. To learn more, visit www.dbsi-inc.com and www.whycfm.com.

About Capitol Credit Union

Capitol Credit Union ranks as one of the Top 10 Best Credit Unions in Austin, Texas. Capitol CU provides convenience to its members through remote delivery channels and quality financial services and products offered at the best possible rates. www.ccutx.org

