Capitol Hill Block Party Announces 2026 Festival Lineup

Indie-pop heavyweights and homegrown Seattle talent share the stage at 21+ celebration of music across the Pike/Pine corridor

SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daydream State today announced the lineup for the 28th annual Capitol Hill Block Party (CHBP) music and arts festival, returning August 7–9 to the heart of Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. This year's headliners include indie-pop powerhouse MUNA, viral electronic hitmaker Disco Lines and UK alt-rock breakout duo Wet Leg, with additional performances from Parcels, Magdalena Bay, Tinashe DJ Set, DJ Trixie Mattel, Zack Fox, Amber Mark, and dozens more. The 2026 festival will once again be a 21+ event, optimizing the footprint across the Pike/Pine corridor to deliver an elevated fan experience while supporting neighborhood flow and local businesses.

"Capitol Hill Block Party has always been about reflecting the energy of this neighborhood — creative, independent and constantly evolving," said Evan Johnson, Senior Vice President of Daydream State. "This year's lineup leans into the indie and electronic sounds that define the moment, while staying true to our roots by spotlighting an incredible number of Seattle artists. We're proud to continue growing this festival in a way that supports the community, our venue partners and the broader Pacific Northwest music ecosystem."

CHBP will host more than 100+ performances across multiple indoor and outdoor stages, including iconic independent venues Neumos and Barboza, along with additional neighborhood spaces throughout Capitol Hill. With more than half of the 2026 lineup hailing from Seattle, the festival continues its longstanding mission to amplify local artists while bringing globally recognized talent to the Pacific Northwest. Building on its deep ties to the neighborhood, Daydream State will also curate collaborative promotions and sponsored programming throughout the summer to drive visibility and foot traffic to the small businesses that make Capitol Hill a cultural destination year-round.

Three-day General Admission passes ($199 + fees) and three-day VIP passes ($365 + fees) are available via www.capitolhillblockparty.com . Additional ticket types, including single-day passes, will be released in the coming months. Full lineup details and programming updates are available on the CHBP website.

CAPITOL HILL BLOCK PARTY 2026 FESTIVAL LINEUP

MUNA

Disco Lines

Wet Leg

Parcels

Magdalena Bay

Tinashe DJ Set

DJ Trixie Mattel

Amber Mark

Zack Fox

jigitz

Between Friends

nimino

Frost Children

Ninajirachi

MPH

Haute & Freddy

Momma

Rochelle Jordan

mallrat

Lucy Bedroque

Jim Legxacy

After

Night Tapes

Avalon Emerson & the Charm

WHATMORE

DJ_Dave

MGNA Crrrta

Gelli Haha

Otha

Babymorocco

Aliyah's Interlude

Oxis

NICKCHEO

Avery Cochrane

Instant Crush

TeZATalks

