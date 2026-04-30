CAPITOL HILL OCEAN WEEK REVEALS 25th ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM AS NATION CELEBRATES 250 YEARS

Program to Honor Leaders in Maritime Heritage, Conservation, and Exploration

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation announced the program for Capitol Hill Ocean Week (CHOW) 2026, the nation's premier ocean and Great Lakes policy conference, taking place June 2–4 in Washington, D.C and online. Hosted by the Foundation, CHOW convenes policymakers, scientists, technologists, conservationists, explorers, and youth leaders to address the most pressing issues impacting America's ocean, coasts and Great Lakes.

Capitol Hill Ocean Week 2026 from National Marine Sanctuary Foundation

Celebrating its 25th anniversary as the nation commemorates its 250th anniversary, CHOW 2026 will explore "Voyages and Breakthroughs": the theme of America's maritime legacy and future: how the ocean and Great Lakes have shaped the nation's history through exploration, innovation and stewardship, and how coastal communities continue to drive opportunity while safeguarding our waters.

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation is proud to partner with the National Maritime Historical Society on the CHOW 2026 program.

"As we approach these twin milestones—the 250th anniversary of our nation and the 25th anniversary of Capitol Hill Ocean Week—we have a rare opportunity not only to reflect on the central role of our waters and coastal communities in America's history, but to shape their role in its future," said Joel R. Johnson, President and CEO of the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.

CHOW 2026 begins June 2 with a two-day conference featuring keynote remarks and plenary session discussions from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration leadership, renowned explorers, scientists, Indigenous and community leaders, and industry innovators. Discussions will focus on America's marine heritage, restoration and resilience, working waterfronts and seafood, ocean technology and the next era of exploration.

Featured speakers include:

Nainoa Thompson, Pwo Navigator and CEO of the Polynesian Voyaging Society

James P. Delgado, Ph.D., Senior Advisor for Cultural Heritage for The Ocean Foundation

Cathy Green, Executive Director of the National Maritime Historical Society

Howard Hoege, President and CEO of The Mariners' Museum and Park

Spenser Jaimes, Board Member of Ocean Origins

Chris Ostrander, Chief Executive Officer of the Marine Technology Society

Justin Dunnavant, Ph.D, Joan Silsbee Chair of African Cultural Archaeology, University of California, Los Angeles

On the evening of June 2, CHOW will host the Ocean Awards, an annual celebration honoring champions of the ocean and Great Lakes, bringing together leaders from business, government, science and conservation.

The 2026 honorees include:

Lifetime Achievement Award (presented by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation): James P. Delgado, Ph.D. The Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, recognizes individuals whose work has had exceptional impact on ocean, coastal, and Great Lakes science, conservation, exploration, and policy. Past recipients include Dr. Robert Ballard, Dr. Sylvia Earle, Jean-Michel Cousteau, Adm. James D. Watkins, the Hon. Leon Panetta, and numerous other government leaders, academics, and conservationists.

(presented by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation): Conservation Innovation Award : Viking The Conservation Innovation Award, presented by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, recognizes a company or foundation for outstanding contributions to marine and Great Lakes conservation through leadership, creativity and service.

: Maritime Heritage Distinguished Service Award : The Mariners' Museum and Park The Maritime Heritage Distinguished Service Award, presented by the National Maritime Historical Society, recognizes outstanding contributions to the maritime field through leadership, creativity, and service.

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A limited number of individual tickets to the Ocean Awards will be available for purchase in May.

CHOW concludes on June 4 with Hill Day on Capitol Hill, providing a national platform for attendees to engage directly with Congress and advance policies supporting our ocean, coasts and Great Lakes, and the communities that depend on them. Opportunities for engagement will include constituent meetings and a congressional briefing for Hill staff. Join us in support of healthy ocean communities and economies as we wrap CHOW together on Capitol Hill.

Registration for the CHOW conference is always free and open to the public for both in-person and virtual attendance. Sponsorship opportunities remain available.

For registration, tickets, and updates, visit https://capitolhilloceanweek.org/

About the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, established in 2000, is the official non-profit partner of NOAA's Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, supporting its system of 18 marine environments from Massachusetts to American Samoa and the Great Lakes to the Florida Keys. We protect these iconic places, care for marine wildlife and habitats, honor our nation's maritime history and cultural traditions, and promote the enjoyment of these public waters through a combination of coalition-building, private fundraising and federal support. Learn more and read our 2025 Impact Report at www.marinesanctuary.org.

Contact: Eliza Booth

301-219-0645

[email protected]

SOURCE National Marine Sanctuary Foundation