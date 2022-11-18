Capitol Integration Honored in the 2023 Seminole 100

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Integration, based in Bradenton, Florida has been named as one the fastest-growing companies owned or led by Florida State University alumni. They will be honored during the 6th annual Seminole 100 Celebration on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Florida State University's Seminole 100 is powered by the Jim Moran Institute of Entrepreneurship in partnership with the FSU Alumni Association. The top 100 fastest-growing FSU alumni-owned or alumni-led businesses are recognized at a celebration each year on FSU's campus, during which each company learns their numerical ranking and receives their award. This event recognizes and honors FSU's entrepreneurs and allows them to share valuable business insights with each other.

Gene Moran, Founder and President of Capitol Integration, is the foremost expert on federal defense and security lobbying. He guides and advises defense companies of all sizes to dramatically improve federal sales through funding and policy change in Washington DC. He is the co-author of "Million Dollar Influence," with Alan Weiss.

Spearheaded by Gene's leadership, his firm, Capitol Integration, has been twice-recognized by Bloomberg Government as a Top-Performing Lobbying Firm. Gene is an inductee in the Million Dollar Consulting Hall of Fame ® and a personal recipient of the prestigious Corrie Shanahan Memorial Award for Advancing Consulting (Consultant of the Year). Florida State University has twice-heralded Capitol Integration as one of the 100 fastest growing alumni-led Florida companies. He is also twice-recognized as a ''Top Lobbyist" by the National Institute for Lobbying & Ethics.

Gene's groundbreaking academic research earned him a PhD in Public Policy and Administration from Walden University. His dissertation explored the impact of congressional lobbying on contracting and the performance of democracy. He holds a Master's in Financial Management from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School; and a Bachelor's degree from Florida State University.

President and Founder of Capitol Integration, Gene Moran, commented:

"We are incredibly proud to again be recognized as a 2023 member of Florida State University's Seminole 100 fastest growing alumni-owned companies. Our work with exceptional clients doing incredible things to serve our nation's warfighters and greater national security is so important. That our client's success also shines a light on our success is a wonderful bonus. Thank you to Florida State University for this special recognition."

"The alumni on the Seminole 100 list represent 12 schools and colleges across Florida State University and show the immense value of a degree from FSU," said Julie Decker, president and CEO of the FSU Alumni Association. "The accomplishments of these alumni exemplify what is possible with tenacity and innovation. We are proud to recognize them for all they have achieved as leaders and entrepreneurs."

The 2023 Seminole 100 includes companies from several industries such as construction, finance, legal, marketing and realty. Of this year's 100 companies, 80 are based within the state of Florida and a total of 12 U.S. states are represented as part of the 2023 Seminole 100.

