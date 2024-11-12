Capitol North American Named 2024 North American Van Lines Agent of the Year

Quality Service, Safety, Teamwork Key to Win

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Van Lines, Inc., one of the world's largest moving companies, recognized Capitol North American of Milwaukee, Wisconsin as its 2024 Agent of the Year at its annual agent convention October 29 in Orlando, Florida.

"North American and it's agent network take pride in providing the highest quality moving experience and service to our customers, which we've done for over 9 decades," says Kevin Murphy, VP and General Manager, North American Van Lines. "Capitol North American Milwaukee has a passion for delivering excellent quality and service to its customers and is a leading network "team player". This attitude has earned them their first Agent of the Year title. Congratulations to everyone at Capitol North American Milwaukee for this achievement."

"Our Capitol North American Milwaukee team has worked hard to earn this honor, and I am extremely proud of everyone who has contributed to this win," says Todd Grey, Vice President and General Manager, Capitol North American. "Providing the highest quality service to every customer, every move, every day is our goal and I am proud to work with a group of such dedicated and hard-working individuals. I look forward to more achievements from this team in the years ahead."

The northAmerican Van Lines Agent of the Year award recognizes the agent that attains the best overall scores in categories including service quality, hauling growth, sales growth, safety performance, and demonstrates the "Power of Blue" in supporting fellow agents and customers.

About Capitol North American

Capitol North American has provided high-quality household goods moving and storage solutions to consumer, corporate and military customers throughout the U.S. for 62 years. The companies 85+ moving professionals and 20+ dedicated drivers serve customers from Las Vegas, Nevada headquarters, and Denver, Colorado and Milwaukee, Wisconsin locations. Learn more at www.capitolnorthamerican.com.

About North American Van Lines, Inc.

North American Van Lines, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SIRVA Inc., is a leader in providing relocation solutions around the world. With more than 500 agents and affiliates worldwide, North American has been ranked highest in satisfaction by Trippel's Relocating Employee Survey for six consecutive years and is a certified ProMover® of the American Trucking Association. For more information, visit northamerican.com. U.S. DOT No. 070851

